Great scheme of LIC! Once the premium is deposited, you will get Rs 12,000 every month, it is also easy to take a loan

If you are also planning to invest and are thinking of getting money every month, then this scheme of LIC can come in handy for you. The most important thing about this is that you can deposit the premium in one go and get Rs 12,000 per month. With this scheme, you will forget the tension of old age, in the meantime, if you want to take a loan, then you get the loan easily. Let us know some special things about the scheme and how much premium you can get by paying Rs 12,000 per month.

People need money every month after retirement, but pension is not available in many services. But there are many such pension schemes, in which good money can be found every month by investing. Similarly, there is LIC’s Saral Pension Scheme scheme, in which money can be received every month by investing once.

Benefits of Saral Pension Yojana

In this plan, you have to pay the premium amount only once and on that basis your monthly amount is determined.

There is no limit to the amount of money you can invest in this.

If the investor dies, the remaining money is given to the nominee.

When you need money, you get money under the loan, which you can take after six months of buying the scheme and the loan is given 50 percent of the amount deposited by you.

You can invest in Saral Pension Yojana from 40 years to 80 years.

will get this much pension

If you want pension every month then you have to take at least 1000 rupees pension, three months 3000 rupees, 6 months 6000 rupees and 12 months 12000 rupees minimum pension, there is no maximum limit. For example, if you are 40 years old and you have paid a single premium of Rs 10 lakh, then you will start getting Rs 50250 annually which will be available for life.