Great success in the war against Corona, conditional approval for the use of Merck pill in Britain

Let us tell you that this antiviral pill is believed to be helpful in reducing the symptoms of corona. It is believed that this pill will prove to be helpful in reducing the burden on hospitals in poor countries.

There has been great success in the war against Corona. The UK has approved the conditional use of the world’s first antiviral pill, which is believed to be successful in the treatment of Kovid-19. Significantly, Britain is the first country to consider the treatment of this pill suitable. However, it is not yet clear how soon this pill will be available to the people.

Please note that some conditions have also been kept with its approval. It will be used for those corona-infected people who have one factor regarding the serious condition. It will be used by people of 18 years of age and above. The name of this medicine is ‘molnupiravir’. People who have mild infection of Kovid will have to take this pill twice a day.

Significantly, this antiviral pill is helpful in reducing the symptoms of corona. It helps people to recover faster. It is believed that this pill will prove to be helpful in reducing the burden on hospitals in poor countries. This pill will be helpful in the two methods necessary to fight against the epidemic, medicine and prevention.

While Britain has approved this pill on the one hand, it is being reviewed in America, Europe and some other countries. The US Food and Drug Administration said last month that it would convene a panel meeting in late November to get more information on the pill’s safety and effectiveness.

Let us tell you that this pill, which is considered helpful in the treatment of corona, has been developed by a pharmaceutical company called ‘Merck’. In October British officials announced they had achieved 480,000 doses of ‘molnupiravir’ and were expected to help treat thousands more this winter.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said, “The approval of this drug is historic for our country. The UK is the first country in the world to have approved this antivirus drug. Using this, a Kovid patient can get treatment at home itself.