Greece: 2 men trapped in burning ferry, 11 others missing



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Firefighters and rescuers rushed to free two truck drivers trapped on a burning ferry in northwestern Greece on Friday as more than 300 people on board were evacuated, while authorities said 11 more were missing.

The Coast Guard says 278 passengers and crew have been rescued after a fire engulfed the Italian-bound Euroferry Olympia with 291 people on board near the Greek island of Corfu.

Officials said the two truck drivers were stranded on a burning ship waiting to be rescued by a helicopter that needed the help of special forces from the fire department because of the thick smoke from the ship.

The mayor of Kiev has appealed to us, Germany against the threat of Russian invasion: ‘We cannot defend our country’

The cause of the fire was unclear. The Italian-based ferry company said it started at a hold where vehicles were parked.

“This is a difficult operation and we must be vigilant. The people on board will be taken into account when all those rescued are brought together,” Greek Deputy Minister of Shipping Costas Katsafados told state ERT television.

The rescued passengers were taken to Curfew where 10 people were admitted to the hospital. No one was in critical condition and most had shortness of breath.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, three hours after the Italian flag-bearer left the port of Igomenitsa in northwestern Greece for the Italian port of Brindisi. Greek authorities said there were 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board, adding that the ship was carrying more than 153 trucks and 32 vehicles.

The 600-foot ferry, built in 1995, is operated by the Grimaldi Group based in Naples, Italy. It was traveling near the small Greek island of Ericausa, 15 kilometers north of Corfu, when the fire started. Helicopter video released by the Greek Coast Guard shows thick smoke billowing from the ship hours after the rescue operation began.

Lawmakers seeking legal action in Europe for religious views are a “warning story” for the United States, the lawyer says.

Greek truck driver Giorgos Parlantzas, one of the rescued passengers, described what happened at Euroferi Olympia.

“I was sleeping in my cabin when they came to warn us. I grabbed my ID and headed for the deck where the people were gathering. It must have been about 3:00 or 4:00 and we were dropped off at our boat,” Perlantzas told AP. , Talking on the telephone after coming to Karfu.

Six coastguard and navy boats from Greece took part in the rescue effort, including four helicopters, an Italian customs inspection boat and several passing ships, said senior Coast Guard official Nikos Lagadianos.

A nearby Albanian coast guard ship was also assisting, along with several firefighters and privately chartered boats.

The rescued passengers, many wrapped in foil blankets, boarded an Italian inspection ship and arrived in Curfew and were taken to a rally area where paramedics were conducting first aid tests, local officials said.

Italy’s customs agency said its ship had rescued 243 people.