World

Greece: 2 men trapped in burning ferry, 11 others missing

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Greece: 2 men trapped in burning ferry, 11 others missing
Written by admin
Greece: 2 men trapped in burning ferry, 11 others missing

Greece: 2 men trapped in burning ferry, 11 others missing

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Firefighters and rescuers rushed to free two truck drivers trapped on a burning ferry in northwestern Greece on Friday as more than 300 people on board were evacuated, while authorities said 11 more were missing.

The Coast Guard says 278 passengers and crew have been rescued after a fire engulfed the Italian-bound Euroferry Olympia with 291 people on board near the Greek island of Corfu.

Officials said the two truck drivers were stranded on a burning ship waiting to be rescued by a helicopter that needed the help of special forces from the fire department because of the thick smoke from the ship.

Passengers arrive at the port of Corfu Island in northwestern Greece after being evacuated from a ferry, Friday, February 18, 2022. More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight on its way to southern Italy, authorities say.

Passengers arrive at the port of Corfu Island in northwestern Greece after being removed from a ferry, Friday, February 18, 2022. More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight on its way to southern Italy, authorities say.
(Via Stamatis Katopodis / InTime News AP)

The mayor of Kiev has appealed to us, Germany against the threat of Russian invasion: ‘We cannot defend our country’

The cause of the fire was unclear. The Italian-based ferry company said it started at a hold where vehicles were parked.

“This is a difficult operation and we must be vigilant. The people on board will be taken into account when all those rescued are brought together,” Greek Deputy Minister of Shipping Costas Katsafados told state ERT television.

The rescued passengers were taken to Curfew where 10 people were admitted to the hospital. No one was in critical condition and most had shortness of breath.

READ Also  Ferrellgas facing new complaints over propane delivery delays

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, three hours after the Italian flag-bearer left the port of Igomenitsa in northwestern Greece for the Italian port of Brindisi. Greek authorities said there were 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board, adding that the ship was carrying more than 153 trucks and 32 vehicles.

The 600-foot ferry, built in 1995, is operated by the Grimaldi Group based in Naples, Italy. It was traveling near the small Greek island of Ericausa, 15 kilometers north of Corfu, when the fire started. Helicopter video released by the Greek Coast Guard shows thick smoke billowing from the ship hours after the rescue operation began.

A slightly injured man arrived at the port of Corfu Island in northwestern Greece on Friday, February 18, 2022, after unloading a ferry, with the help of coastguard officials.

A slightly injured man arrived at the port of Corfu Island in northwestern Greece on Friday, February 18, 2022, after unloading a ferry, with the help of coastguard officials.
(Via Stamatis Katopodis / InTime News AP)

Lawmakers seeking legal action in Europe for religious views are a “warning story” for the United States, the lawyer says.

Greek truck driver Giorgos Parlantzas, one of the rescued passengers, described what happened at Euroferi Olympia.

“I was sleeping in my cabin when they came to warn us. I grabbed my ID and headed for the deck where the people were gathering. It must have been about 3:00 or 4:00 and we were dropped off at our boat,” Perlantzas told AP. , Talking on the telephone after coming to Karfu.

Six coastguard and navy boats from Greece took part in the rescue effort, including four helicopters, an Italian customs inspection boat and several passing ships, said senior Coast Guard official Nikos Lagadianos.

A man and a woman covered with a thermal blanket look out of a Greek navy ship as they arrive at a port on the island of Corfu in northwestern Greece after being removed from a ferry on Friday, February 18, 2022.

A man and a woman covered with a thermal blanket look out of a Greek navy ship as they arrive at a port on the island of Corfu in northwestern Greece after being removed from a ferry on Friday, February 18, 2022.
(Via Stamatis Katopodis / InTime News AP)

READ Also  A Confusing Message - The New York Times

A nearby Albanian coast guard ship was also assisting, along with several firefighters and privately chartered boats.

The rescued passengers, many wrapped in foil blankets, boarded an Italian inspection ship and arrived in Curfew and were taken to a rally area where paramedics were conducting first aid tests, local officials said.

Italy’s customs agency said its ship had rescued 243 people.

#Greece #men #trapped #burning #ferry #missing

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  After Months as a Covid Success Story, China Tries to Tame Delta

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment