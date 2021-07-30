Greece Accuses Aid Groups of Helping Smugglers of Migrants

ATHENS – As Greece comes under fire for its swift return of migrants across the Aegean Sea to Turkey, it clamps down on the activities of some aid groups working with refugees, accusing them of facilitating trafficking and l ‘spying.

Greek authorities have also stepped up accusations against Turkey for failing to prevent migrant smuggling boats from leaving its shores, violating an agreement reached between Turkey and the European Union at the height of the refugee crisis in 2016. .

Police on the Greek island of Lesvos last week said they had drafted criminal proceedings against 10 foreigners, including four members of foreign non-governmental aid organizations, accused of facilitating the illegal entry of migrants and of ‘spying.

The announcement came 10 months after Lesvos police opened a similar case against 33 aid workers, which also included charges of running a criminal organization and violating state secrets laws. .