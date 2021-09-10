Greece, Corsica and Crete removed from Germany’s high-risk list

In France, only the Provence-Alpes-Cte d’Azur region and some overseas regions will remain on the list from next week, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

A large part of South America will also once again become ‘risk free’ at midnight on Sunday as Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Ecuador and Peru have been removed from the list.

In addition, Oman and Namibia will be dropped from the list.

The move would make it much easier for unvaccinated travelers to return to Germany from these areas, as people who have not been vaccinated or recovered usually have to quarantine for 10 days. federal Republic.

This can be shortened to five days with a negative test.

Keep in mind, however, that there are still restrictions on which travelers can enter Germany from non-EU countries. The general requirement is that people need to be fully vaccinated against COVID with a vaccine approved in the EU.

Norway added to ‘high risk’ list

While Mediterranean islands are getting the ‘risk-free’ treatment, there is more bad news for visitors to Scandinavia as Norway’s Oslo and Viken provinces prepare to be upgraded to the RKI’s high-risk list from Sunday.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nicaragua and Grenada are also set to be reclassified as high risk.

Since the beginning of August, Germany’s public health authority has shied away from classifying countries based only on infection rates. It now considers other factors such as the speed of spread of the virus, the burden on the health system and access to data on the health status of COVID-19.

People entering Germany from countries with a high risk list must fill out the Einreiseanmeldung online form.