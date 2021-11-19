Greece, Facing Surging Cases, Adds Restrictions for the Unvaccinated
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday announced additional restrictions on the country’s unvaccinated population, to prevent further outbreaks of the recent coronavirus infection.
Until next Monday, access to more indoor spaces for vaccinations will be limited, he said in a televised address. Evidence of negative testing will no longer be sufficient for unvaccinated people to enter cinemas, cinemas, museums and gyms, he said. The new restrictions extend the restrictions imposed in mid-September, which barred unvaccinated people in the indoor areas of cafes and restaurants.
To increase the demand for booster shots, Mr. Mitsotakis also stated that vaccination certificates for those over the age of 60 will expire after seven months. Greece last week qualified for booster shots for all 18-year-olds who took the last shot at least five and a half months ago. Initially those who received the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Modern vaccine were advised to take Pfizer or Modern Booster. Those who received a Johnson & Johnson shot were advised to take a Pfizer, Modern or another Johnson & Johnson shot as a booster.
Mitsotakis appealed to everyone, especially the unvaccinated elderly, to take their shots without delay.
“Greece is mourning the loss because it does not have easy access to other European countries,” he said.
According to a vaccine tracker from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, about 61 percent of Greeks are fully vaccinated, down from an average of 65.4 percent in the European Union. According to Oxford University’s Our World in Data Project, since the end of September, the number of new daily cases has risen from an average of 2,100 to more than 6,500, and the number of covid deaths per day has increased over the same period. About 30 to 74 more.
While experiencing a steady wave of cases across Europe, sharp sanctions in Greece have been matched or overturned by other EU nations. For example, Austria will impose a total lockdown in two states – Salzburg and Upper Austria – next week after imposing extensive restrictions on the activities of non-vaccinated people.
On Thursday, German lawmakers passed a bill that would include a rule that only people who have been vaccinated against the virus, have recovered from the infection or have a negative test can go on public transport or go to work in person. The measure is expected to be approved by all 16 states on Friday.
France and Italy have allowed people to enter indoor areas such as cafes, museums and gyms with health passes that indicate the holder has been vaccinated, cured of Covid-19 or tested negative for the virus. However, both countries are considering restricting access to such areas for vaccination.
The Czech Republic, which has been experiencing the highest number of caseloads since the onset of the epidemic, will ban vaccination passes from restaurants, bars and hair salons from Monday, or people without previous evidence of covid infection. They will also be barred from attending major events.
And MPs in the Netherlands, who are reporting record case numbers and rapidly increasing positive tests, recently restored mask orders in some public homes and imposed a three-week partial lockdown that includes closing times of restaurants, bars and shops. However, the Dutch government has resisted calls to close schools, despite significant outbreaks among people between the ages of 4 and 12.
