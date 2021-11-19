Greece, Facing Surging Cases, Adds Restrictions for the Unvaccinated

Mitsotakis appealed to everyone, especially the unvaccinated elderly, to take their shots without delay.

“Greece is mourning the loss because it does not have easy access to other European countries,” he said.

According to a vaccine tracker from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, about 61 percent of Greeks are fully vaccinated, down from an average of 65.4 percent in the European Union. According to Oxford University’s Our World in Data Project, since the end of September, the number of new daily cases has risen from an average of 2,100 to more than 6,500, and the number of covid deaths per day has increased over the same period. About 30 to 74 more.

While experiencing a steady wave of cases across Europe, sharp sanctions in Greece have been matched or overturned by other EU nations. For example, Austria will impose a total lockdown in two states – Salzburg and Upper Austria – next week after imposing extensive restrictions on the activities of non-vaccinated people.

On Thursday, German lawmakers passed a bill that would include a rule that only people who have been vaccinated against the virus, have recovered from the infection or have a negative test can go on public transport or go to work in person. The measure is expected to be approved by all 16 states on Friday.