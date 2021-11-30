Greece to Fine Older Residents Who Don’t Get Vaccinated
In an effort to increase vaccination among the elderly, the Greek prime minister announced on Tuesday that cove shots would be mandatory for people aged 60 and over, and that those who failed to book a first shot by January 16 would have to pay a fine.
The move comes as Greek health officials try to stem the tide of coronavirus cases and deaths, with omikron-type potential consequences.
About 500,000 people aged 60 and over in Greece are yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Kiriacos Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting. Those who fail to meet the deadline will face a monthly fine of 100 euros (113), the proceeds of which will go to fund state hospitals plagued by epidemics, he said.
Describing the “justice for vaccinated” policy, Mr Mitsotakis said he was concerned about penalizing people but hoped he would see the move as “incentive, not repression”.
He said: “I feel obliged to stand by the most vulnerable people, even if they are temporarily upset.”
According to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, Greece has an average of more than 6,400 new cases a day, the highest number since the onset of the epidemic. Concerned about the spread of the virus during the winter holidays, Mr Mitsotakis said more free test kits would be made available in the next two months.
More than 60 percent of Greece’s population is fully vaccinated. This month, Greece banned unvaccinated people from cinemas, theaters, museums and gyms, and joined a growing number of European nations, imposing new restrictions on those who do not have covid shots.
Austria announced this month that it would be the first Western democracy to make vaccination compulsory for all adults from February.
The spread of the Omicron type has angered Greek authorities, who last week banned travelers from nine African countries after researchers in South Africa announced they had discovered a new type. Five Greek nationals returning from Africa were detained on Saturday after being tested negative for the virus.
The European Union’s public health agency said it had confirmed 42 cases of the type across the block, all of which were mild or asymptomatic.
The origin of the variant and the danger it poses remain uncertain.
