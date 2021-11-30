Greece to Fine Older Residents Who Don’t Get Vaccinated

In an effort to increase vaccination among the elderly, the Greek prime minister announced on Tuesday that cove shots would be mandatory for people aged 60 and over, and that those who failed to book a first shot by January 16 would have to pay a fine.

The move comes as Greek health officials try to stem the tide of coronavirus cases and deaths, with omikron-type potential consequences.

About 500,000 people aged 60 and over in Greece are yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Kiriacos Mitsotakis told a cabinet meeting. Those who fail to meet the deadline will face a monthly fine of 100 euros (113), the proceeds of which will go to fund state hospitals plagued by epidemics, he said.

Describing the “justice for vaccinated” policy, Mr Mitsotakis said he was concerned about penalizing people but hoped he would see the move as “incentive, not repression”.