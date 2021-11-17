Greece to Put Aid Workers Who Helped Migrants on Trial on Espionage Charges

ATHENS – Greek trials for some of those foreign, two dozen aid workers, are set to begin on Thursday, accusing them of spying for their role in helping migrants who arrived in the country between 2016 and 2018.

The case is set to be heard in a court in the Greek island of Lesbos, which has been at the forefront of the European migration crisis since 2015.

The test comes as Greece’s conservative government tightens its grip on migrants and groups working with migrants, adapting to the harsh climate in Europe, which is facing a new migration crisis on the Poland-Belarus border.

The Greek government has said it will not allow a repeat of the 2015-2016 crisis that saw thousands of migrants crossing the Aegean Sea every day crossing Greece’s rescue services. Greece has tightened policing on its border amid fears of a new wave of refugees from Afghanistan.