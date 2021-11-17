Greece to Put Aid Workers Who Helped Migrants on Trial on Espionage Charges
ATHENS – Greek trials for some of those foreign, two dozen aid workers, are set to begin on Thursday, accusing them of spying for their role in helping migrants who arrived in the country between 2016 and 2018.
The case is set to be heard in a court in the Greek island of Lesbos, which has been at the forefront of the European migration crisis since 2015.
The test comes as Greece’s conservative government tightens its grip on migrants and groups working with migrants, adapting to the harsh climate in Europe, which is facing a new migration crisis on the Poland-Belarus border.
The Greek government has said it will not allow a repeat of the 2015-2016 crisis that saw thousands of migrants crossing the Aegean Sea every day crossing Greece’s rescue services. Greece has tightened policing on its border amid fears of a new wave of refugees from Afghanistan.
Defendants include 17 foreign nationals, some of whom are well-known activists, such as the Syrian refugee Sara Mardini, the sister of Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini. In 2015, at the height of the migration crisis, the siblings drew international attention by pulling their refugee boat for safety.
Ms Mardini and 23 other aid workers could face up to eight years in prison if convicted of espionage, fraud and illegal use of radio frequencies. Police investigations allege they monitored the Greek Coast Guard radio channel and used vehicles with fake military license plates to enter the restricted access area on Lesbos.
Defendants are still under investigation for several suspected crimes, including human trafficking and money laundering, which could carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
His lawyers say all charges have been dropped.
“The case file material and the more than three-year-long investigation, which originally held the defendants hostage, did not produce any evidence of guilt,” said Cleo Papantolian, a lawyer representing some of the defendants.
Ms Mardini, 26, could not travel from Germany to Greece, where she was granted asylum, to defend herself. Since her release in December 2018 from a high-security prison in the capital, Athens, she has been barred from entering the country, where she was held for three-and-a-half months.
Sean Binder, a 27-year-old Irish man of German descent who was arrested in 2018 on the same day as Ms Mardini, is expected to appear in court on Thursday. He was detained on Chios Island for three-and-a-half months before being released during the trial.
“The idea that we are spies is reprehensible,” he said by telephone on Wednesday.
Mr Binder said he co-operated with authorities, even calling the Coast Guard after seeing migrant-smuggling ships.
“In an ideal world, there would be no need for civil search and rescue,” he said. “But in the real world, there’s a gap, and it’s a gap in which people fall and sink.”
Human rights groups say the lawsuits are stupid.
“The allegations against him are ridiculous and should never be put to trial,” Nils Muiznix, Amnesty International’s European regional director, said in a statement on Monday. “Sarah and Sean carried out life-saving humanitarian work, finding boats in distress on Greek shores, and providing blankets, water, and a warm welcome to those on board.”
Immigration experts say the lawsuit against Lesbos marks a turning point in the criminalization of refugees and aid groups.
Francois Crepeau, an international law expert and former UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said, “State authorities are constantly urging immigrants and those who help migrants to take strong action.” Both official language and policies are “promoting immigrants and their supporters as criminals.”
Mr Muiznek of Amnesty International said that criminalizing the activities of humanitarian groups was not only unjust but also hostile.
“Stopping rescue work doesn’t stop people from making dangerous journeys,” he said. “It just makes those trips more dangerous.”
The European Parliament’s report on the workers’ case described it as “the biggest case of unity criminalization in Europe at the moment”.
The Greek Ministry of Immigration and Justice said it could not interpret the case as a court case and would have to respect the independence of the judiciary.
But this is not the first time aid workers have been found in Greek courts. In 2018, a similar trial on Lesbos – of Spanish and Danish workers – resulted in the acquittal of defenders.
And more tests are likely to come.
More than 40 rescue workers have been charged with violating state secrecy laws, according to two case files filed by Greek police over the past year and a half.
Other EU countries, such as Italy, have also taken action against aid workers who have had to deal with new migrants this year.
