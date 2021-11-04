Greed Has Taken Over BCCI Lalit Modi Slams Indian Cricket Board: This bcci Joker For Allowing CVC To own IPL Team clown joker

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi has once again raised questions for allowing private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy teams in the world’s most expensive domestic cricket T20 league. Their reasoning behind this is that CVC Capital has investments in companies engaged in speculative activities.

In a strongly worded tweet, Lalit Modi accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of turning the game into a “big joke”. He also indirectly referred to BCCI as a ‘chunk’ and a ‘joker’. Actually, he tagged his tweet on #clowns and #jokers.

Lalit Modi wrote in a tweet shared on Wednesday i.e. 4 November 2021, ‘This BCCI is definitely taking time to decide on a betting company to buy an IPL team. I think greed has entered the BCCI. Everything has been rationalised. It’s just serving to turn the game into a big joke. #clowns. I made it. They are destroying.’ #jokers.

CVC had made a bid of Rs 5625 crore to buy the Ahmedabad franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CVC describes itself as the world’s top private equity company, managing $125 billion in assets.

According to the company’s website, he has invested in companies such as Tipico and Sisal, which are involved in sports betting. Betting is not legal in India. CVC has also previously invested in Formula 1. He now has a stake in Premiership Rugby.

According to statements issued by CVC Capitalus Partners, it has a major stake in a company called Tipico. The base of this company is very strong in Germany. The company also ventured into UK’s Sky Betting in 2016 and gaming in 2014. Betting in these places has got official recognition. None of these work in India.

Lalit Modi had earlier tweeted on 26 October 2021 saying, ‘I think betting companies can buy IPL teams. Maybe a new rule has arrived. A bidder who wins the bid is also the owner of a large betting company. What will happen next? Has BCCI not done its job? What will the anti-corruption units do in such a case?

However, as reported earlier, the BCCI does not see any problem with CVC Capital winning the bid. Outlook quoted a senior BCCI functionary as saying, “CVC Capital is a large private equity company. They are free to take stake in the betting company as betting is legal abroad.

“Irelia Company Pte Ltd (through which CVC Capital made the bid) can manage multiple funds,” the official had said. Private companies always invest in different companies, so there is no problem as long as it does not invest in that company which is prohibited by Indian rules. Betting is a sensitive subject. It should not be confused with match-fixing.