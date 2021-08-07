Greek Fires Force Thousands More to Evacuate

ATHENS – Firefighters continued to fight fires across Greece on Saturday after another difficult night that saw thousands more flee their homes and hundreds evacuated by sea, as southern Europe grapples with struggling with one of its worst heat waves in decades.

Forest fires are also still raging in Turkey, which is on its eleventh day of attempting to extinguish the flames ravaging its southern coast that have killed at least eight people and destroyed hundreds of acres of land.

High winds in Greece hampered nighttime firefighting efforts on Friday as forest fires ravaged swathes of forests north of Athens, the capital, and mountains and farmland on the island of ‘Evia and in the south of the Peloponnese peninsula.