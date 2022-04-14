Greek God Hrithik Roshan arrives at USC campus, fans go crazy after seeing him! Greek God Hrithik Roshan arrives at USC campus, fans go crazy after seeing him!

Entertainment

2 days ago
Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the most loved superstars of the country and the one who treats his fans with utmost humility and kindness in every interaction that happens on and off screen and at the same time remains absolutely real. Recently, Greek God Hrithik traveled to Los Angeles with his sons to visit the USC campus, much to the surprise and excitement of the students.

Manyata Dutt gave a special message for husband Sanjay Dutt before the release of KGF 2!Manyata Dutt gave a special message for husband Sanjay Dutt before the release of KGF 2!

In such a situation, everyone was excited in the campus and due to which the crowd of fans also thronged there to get a glimpse of the superstar. However, at the same time, Hrithik happily posed for pictures and interacted with everyone.

hrithik roshan, hrithik roshan

In such a situation, some students took to social media to narrate their conversation – where one told how they had to face ruckus and reasons to meet Hrithik and the other told how their interaction with the superstar made a difference. Gave him memories of a lifetime.

Recently, fans responded to Lauren Mordry’s ‘Tell Me the Strangest Interaction You’ve Had with a Celebrity’ on social media, where one told how Hrithik Roshan went to greet her, while the other mentioned that How in a shopping mart he helped push his car.

Not only this but there are many more such anecdotes that tell us how the superstar is one of the most loved figures in the world, who always continues to give back the right amount of love to the fans.

Bollywood Actor Greek God Hrithik Roshan arrives at USC campus, fans go crazy after seeing him! Read the details.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 15:31 [IST]


