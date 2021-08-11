Greek Island Is New Epicenter of Europe’s Summer of Calamity

An international group of rescuers operated from the cabin. Some of the 108 firefighters sent by Romania coordinated with Greek army officials and local authorities to put out the flames. Some volunteers came out with chainsaws to chop down trees while those returning leaned against a wall of bottled water and ruminated on what was wrong.

Ioannis Kanellopoulos, 62, blamed heavy snowfall during the winter for breaking so many branches and creating so much kindling on the forest floor. But the intense heat didn’t help.

“When the fire started it was 113 degrees in the shade,” he said.

He said the previous benchmark for destruction in the area was a 1977 fire. That fire had largely overshadowed it, he said, and guaranteed it would not be passed for years.

“There is nothing more to burn,” he said.

“It’s not California,” added his friend Spiros Michail, 52.

That there was nothing more to burn was the island’s common refrain. The punchline of the terrible joke nature had played on them.

But it was not true. There was a lot more to burn.

At night, the fires returned, appearing in the distance on the dark hills like Chinese lanterns. Fires burned along the roadsides like ghostly campsites.

Stylianos Totos, a ranger, stood erect as he gazed through binoculars at a hill near Ellinika.