Greek Neo-Nazi, a Member of Europe’s Parliament, Sent to Prison

ATHENS — A convicted Greek neo-Nazi and member of the European Parliament was extradited again to Greece on Saturday to serve a 13-year jail time period for his half in operating the legal group Golden Daybreak, as soon as Greece’s third-largest political celebration.

Ioannis Lagos arrived in Athens on a flight from Brussels, the seat of the European Parliament, the place he has sat as an unbiased since 2019. The parliament’s lawmakers stripped him of his immunity on the finish of final month.

Greek state tv aired footage of the handcuffed 48-year-old being escorted off a aircraft and into a van on the Athens Worldwide Airport by armed officers of the Greek police’s counterterrorism unit. Shortly afterward he was rushed by means of the again entrance of the capital’s court docket advanced.

“For orthodoxy and Greece, each sacrifice is worth it,” he advised reporters.

Mr. Lagos was a main member of the extreme-right and now-defunct Golden Daybreak, which rose to prominence in Greece’s Parliament in 2012 on the peak of the nation’s monetary disaster. He was amongst dozens of former legislators and supporters of the celebration convicted in a landmark verdict final October.