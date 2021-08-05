Greek Villages Evacuated as Wildfires Threaten Ancient Sites

ATHENS – As southern Europe grapples with one of its worst heat waves in decades, deadly forest fires have engulfed parts of the region, halting tourism and forcing mass evacuations.

The raging fires have seen the region’s seaside tourist destinations abandoned as the fires have forced residents of villages on the Greek islands and the mainland, destroyed swathes of forest and homes in Turkey and resulted in days of dramatic rescues in Italy.

The Greek government on Thursday stepped up the military’s involvement in fighting the wildfires as dozens of fires continued to burn across the country, fueled by a record-breaking heat wave that hit the region.

In ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, local authorities and army personnel dug lines of fire around the archaeological site to keep the flames out, as firefighters battled the fires overnight.