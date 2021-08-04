greenish spot and bandage on back of north korean leader Kim Jong Un’s head Bandage showing on the head, many speculations are being made

A picture of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has surfaced. In which a bandage is seen on the back of his head and a black spot is also visible. Various speculations are being made about the health of dictator Kim Jong Un after a picture of him with a bandage on the back of his head surfaced. It is being said that the health of the dictator of North Korea is not good for a few days.

Actually According to the NK News site and the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, between July 24 and 27, dictator Kim Jong Un appeared at a program of the Korean Army. During this, in the back of his head A bandage and black spot was visible. However, some pictures were later released by North Korea’s official media department, in which the bandage was not visible and a green stain was visible instead.

Kim Jong Un had dark spots or bruises on the back of his head, which were covered with a bandage in some of the later photos, the NK News site reported. Also this report said that no such mark was seen on the back of Kim Jong Un’s head even at the Politburo meeting held on June 29 and a concert on July 11.

Mysterious spot and bandage appear on back of Kim Jong Un’s head https://t.co/IaRCEzzyTR pic.twitter.com/jd2Ppz7jdX — Chad O’Carroll (@chadocl) August 2, 2021

The health of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is like a mystery to the security agencies of many countries. The Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday that South Korean intelligence agencies, considered to be rivals of North Korea, believe they have not yet received any unusual information about Kim Jong Un’s health. The news agency got this information from South Korean lawmakers who were informed by the intelligence department in this regard.

Let us tell you that in the past, another picture of Kim Jong Un was revealed, which people were surprised to see. Kim had reduced his weight by 20 kg, due to which he looked quite loose in the suit as well. Seeing which there was also speculation that he was ill and the state media of North Korea had also expressed concern. Not only this, the media of North Korea had also told that the people of the country had become very worried after seeing this condition of Kim Jong Un and many people started crying.





