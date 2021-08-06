Greenville, Calif., Residents ‘Lost Everything’ in the Dixie Fire

QUINCY, Calif .– A day after blustery blasts from the Dixie Fire ravaged the northern California town of Greenville, residents who had reluctantly left their homes sat down at a dining table. picnic under misty skies in a parking lot about 25 miles away.

“I knew our city was rising,” said Teresa Clark, 34, describing the moment she decided to evacuate, watching the flames approach as the air grew warmer and the chances of escape were decreasing. “That’s when the sheriff stopped and said, ‘You have to go,’ she said. ‘I was scared to death.’

Inside the nearby Paradise Grill restaurant in Quincy, some Greenville residents spoke in disbelief about how quickly the flames had raged up the mountain towards their beloved community.

“We lost everything,” said Jose Garcia, 34, who sent his family away but stayed with his father, Juvenal Garcia, 70, unsuccessfully chopping down trees to create fire breaks.