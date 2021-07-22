Greg Knapp, a Jets Assistant Coach, Dies at 58

Greg Knapp, the Jets passing specialist, died Thursday of injuries he sustained after being hit by a car while cycling in California last weekend. He was 58 years old.

In a statement released by the Jets Thursday afternoon, Knapp’s family said he was immediately unconscious.

“Greg never regained consciousness,” his family said. “He was surrounded by his mother, his wife, his three daughters and his brother.”

Knapp, a California native, joined the staff of Robert Saleh, who is in his first year as head coach of the Jets, in January after spending the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as a quarterback coach. He was offensive coordinator in Atlanta from 2004 to 2006.