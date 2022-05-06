Grenell group targets 1.4 million potential California conservatives to register as voters before November



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rick Grenell’s nonprofit Fix aims to register 1.4 million potential conservative voters in the state through the California midterm elections, as the group aims to mimic the results of Stacey Abram’s Fair Fight organization in Georgia.

In an interview with Gadget Clock Digital, Grenell, co-chairman of Fix California, said the mission would take time and not be as glamorous as the office campaign. However, he said, it could change the state permanently.

Grennell, a former acting director of the National Intelligence Agency, said, “I made it clear that Stacey Abrams did what I wanted to do in California with Georgia.” “And I know it will take time. It’s not a sexy campaign. We’re not fighting every day on social media.”

La Sheriff calls for withdrawal of George Gascon at election pace: ‘Enough in the country’

“But, make no mistake,” Grenell said.

Fix California says it has identified 1.4 million unregistered potential conservative voters using publicly available online data, of which about 200,000 are in Los Angeles alone.

Even these voters could make a significant difference in some toss-up seats in the Los Angeles area, says a California strategist.

“If you just look … Los Angeles County, and then you see … there’s a competitive congressional district overlapping in LA County, and the margins that … won those competitive races, you’re talking about thousands of votes,” the strategist said.

At least statewide, however, Fix California faces a huge ups and downs if it aims to change the makeup of voters. California is one of the most liberal states in the country. There are currently 42 House Democrats and only 10 Republicans from California. The state backed President Biden in 2020 with more than 60% of the vote.

American dreams have been replaced by ‘nightmares’ for Californians, says AG candidate

To get its potential conservative voters to register, Fix California is spending $ 250,000 on voter drives by the initial registration deadline later this month, it says. The drive will target about 150,000 to 200,000 of its initial 1.4 million potential voters. And the group plans to use the lessons learned from its initial drive to attack a wider 1.4 million team before the medium term.

Grenell also said that the 1.4 million image was just a “low hanging fruit” and that using its digital mechanisms, Fix California could be ahead of many more potential conservative voters.

Many of these voters, especially in LA County, Grenell said, “Just a glance … we’re going to find a way more … dig deeper.”

Grenell added: “If you know anything about the digital process, you do a whole bunch of things to determine if someone is registered as a conservative. And then you have to find their IP address. And then you get to give them their email address. For example, it’s a long process, but Stacey Abrams did. “