Greta Electric Scooters introduced four new vehicles: Price starts from 60 thousand rupees, Know – Features and other details Four new vehicles made: Price starts from 60 thousand, know – features and other details

The company also claims that the range of the electric scooter can be from zero to full charge in four hours.

Gujarat-based start-up company Greta Electric Scooters has introduced four new e-scooters for the Indian market. The new scooters are the Harper, Evespa, Glide and Harper ZX. The price of the new range of e-scooters from Greta Electric Scooters starts at Rs.60,000 and goes up to Rs.92,000 (ex-showroom).

According to the company, the new range of scooters “offers a comfortable ride and excellent performance.” These e-scooters come in 22 colors and feature designer consoles and extra large storage space. According to the manufacturer, customers can choose from four battery options, namely: V2 (Lithium+48V), V2+ (Lithium+60V), V3 (Lithium+48V), and V3+ (Lithium+60V) and have a single It has a range of up to 100 km on a full charge.

Other features include DRLs, EBS, reverse mode, ATA system, Smart Shift, digital instrument cluster display, keyless start, an anti-theft alarm, while the company also offers a choice between drum and disc brake options. The company also claims that the range of the electric scooter can be from zero to full charge in four hours.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Mehta, Founder & Managing Director, Raj Electromotives Pvt Ltd and Greta Electric Scooters, said, “We are extremely excited by the fervor that Greta Electric scooters have received in the market. We have seen interest not only from the domestic market but also from the international market. After approval from the Ministry of Road Transport of Nepal, we have opened two showrooms there.

He further added, “Currently the Greta electric scooters are in line under advanced trials in Europe and are expected to get legal approval soon. Once that happens, we should soon have Greta running on European roads as well.”

Evespa: As the name suggests, the design of this scooter takes inspiration from the popular Vespa line-up. The styling and color schemes are retro. The scooter uses traditional touches like round chrome mirrors, round headlights and more. The Greta branding is prominently done on the apron of the scooter.

Harper: The Harper and Harper ZX has a very modern styling. It has a sharp design and the headlamps, indicators are also in line with modern scooters (developed mostly by Japanese manufacturers). Talking about the difference between both the models, the Harper ZX gets a single headlamp, while the Harper model gets a dual headlamp cluster. Most other features are similar.

Glide: In terms of design, the Glide falls in between the other two models. The headlamp placement is on the apron which gives it a unique look. Apart from the front fascia of the scooter, the rest of the design elements remain quite traditional.