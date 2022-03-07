Greta Glide electric scooter comes in 7 color options, will give a range of 100 km in a single charge, know features and price

The demand for electric two-wheelers and four wheelers is increasing rapidly among the people due to the increasing price of petrol and increasing awareness towards the environment. Keeping this in mind, many companies have launched their electric scooters in the segment of electric two-wheeler. Recently, Greta Electric has launched its scooter Greta Glide in the Indian market. This scooter is available in 7 color options. In which the company has given a pack of Lithium Ion battery which gets fully charged in 2.5 hours and gives a range of up to 100 km in a single charge.

Features of Greta Glide Electric Scooter – Greta Electric has given features like DRL, EBS, ATA system in its Glide electric scooter. Along with this, safety features like digital instrument cluster, keyless start and anti-theft have been given in this scooter. At the same time, this scooter has been given front glove box, light designer console and extra-large lake form.

On the other hand, in Greta Glide electric scooter, you will also get reverse drive mode, three speed driving mode like Ola Electric. Apart from this, this scooter will also get Fide My Vehicle alarm, black leatherette seat cover and USB charging port.

Variants of Greta Glide – Greta Electric has introduced the Glide electric scooter in four variants. In which this electric scooter gives a range of 60 and 100 km. In this upcoming electric scooter, customers will get 3 years warranty. You can buy it in 7 color options, such as Yellow, Grey, Orange, Scarlet Red, Rose Gold, Candy White and Jet Black color options.

V2 48v-24Ah battery will get a range of 60 km

V2+60v-24Ah battery will get a range of 60 km

V3 48v-30Ah battery will get a range of 100 km

V3+60v-30Ah battery will get a range of 100 km

Greta Glide scooter price – The base variant of the Greta Glide electric scooter is priced at Rs 80,000. On the pre-order of this scooter, a discount of 6 thousand rupees is being given by the company. At the same time, a discount of Rs 2 thousand is being given on this scooter on pre-booking.