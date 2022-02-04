Greyhound, Adirondack Trailways Bus Service Temporarily Canceled Out Of NYC Due To Icy Conditions – Gadget Clock

World

Greyhound, Adirondack Trailways Bus Service Temporarily Canceled Out Of NYC Due To Icy Conditions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The potentially icy conditions Friday afternoon have caused Greyhound and Adirondack Trailways to cancel all service after the Port Authority Bus Terminal after 1 p.m.

Other carriers may also reduce or cancel service.

If you’re traveling, you should check your carrier for the latest information.

