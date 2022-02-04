Greyhound bus shooting: Naked California suspect arrested after 1 victim fatally shot, 4 others injured



California authorities announced Thursday that a suspect in the shooting of a Greyhound bus Wednesday evening has been arrested – naked.

Authorities arrested Asaahdi Elijah Coleman, 21, on Wednesday evening when he boarded a Greyhound bus at a gas station near 7:30 p.m. PT and shot five people, killing at least one.

The other four victims included an 11-year-old girl who was in stable condition, a 25-year-old pregnant woman who was in critical condition, a 38-year-old man who was slightly injured and in good condition, and a 32-year-old man who suffered multiple injuries. Have done and are in serious condition.

Coleman got on a bus in Redding, California, took a seat in the back of the bus, and made or received a phone call that “appeared to excite him,” Butte County Sheriff Corey Honia told a news conference Thursday.

Coleman began talking to the other people on the bus, and as the “paranoid” bus appeared to be heading for Los Angeles, he showed the other passengers the firearm he was carrying.

As the bus approached Auroville and people began to exit, Coleman allegedly fired the weapon.

Oroville police arrived at the scene about a minute after receiving the first news of the shooting on the bus. With the help of Butt County Sheriff’s deputies, they identified the victims on the bus and began providing assistance.

The suspect fled the scene, and authorities eventually identified him at a Walmart about half a mile from Oroville’s shooting scene.

“At that time, he had no clothes on [and] Was acting in an irregular manner, “Hona said, adding that the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

Coleman had a verbal altercation with a female Walmart customer, which led to a physical altercation with the customer’s boyfriend, the sheriff said. At that moment, before police arrived, Coleman began removing his clothes and took him into custody, the sheriff added.

Butt County District Attorney Michael Ramsay said the suspect was already wanted on a warrant for possession of firearms from a banned person in Alameda, California.

Deputies recovered Coleman’s firearm, and investigators found 12 shell casings inside the bus, Ramsay said.

Auroville is about 69 miles north of Sacramento.