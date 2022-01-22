Griffin hits 5 3s, No. 6 Duke beats Syracuse 79-59



(*6*)AJ Griffin tried 10 photographs Saturday, 9 of them from behind the arc. If Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had his manner, Griffin would’ve put up much more.

(*6*)”AJ is our greatest shooter. I’d actually like for him to be much more aggressive,” Krzyzewski stated. “He’s a key man, there’s no query about it. Each man on our group has full confidence in him.”

Griffin hit 5 3-pointers — essentially the most by a Duke participant this season — and the sixth-ranked Blue Devils routed visiting Syracuse 79-59.

“We’re extra related on the offensive finish with balanced scoring,” Krzyzewski stated. “There have been a few actually good minutes of excellent offense. It seemed just like the (Carolina) Hurricanes taking part in. There have been numerous hockey assists.”

Griffin was certainly one of 4 gamers for Duke (15-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Convention) with 15 factors, becoming a member of Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams. Banchero had 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Jeremy Roach added 11 factors.

Jesse Edwards led Syracuse (9-10, 3-5) with 12 factors and 9 rebounds. Jimmy Boeheim additionally had 12 factors.

Griffin swished 3-pointers on his first two photographs to spark Duke’s 11-2 run out of the gate. Syracuse surged again with a 13-5 stretch however by no means took the lead from Duke.

A 24-11 run from the Blue Devils to start out the second half prolonged their result in 27. Moore tallied 10 factors throughout that span. Duke grew its result in 31 factors through the second half.

Saturday marked the sixteenth assembly between Krzyzewski and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who’re 1-2 atop the profession wins record amongst Division I males’s basketball coaches. Krzyzewski leads the head-to-head collection 11-5.

“We’re actually good buddies, and that’s separate from basketball. After we come right here, we wish to win,” Boeheim stated of going through Krzyzewski for the final time at Cameron Indoor Stadium. “There’s so many good recollections, on the courtroom, however greater than many off the courtroom.”

Duke hit 14 of 37 3-pointers (37.8%).

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils bounced again from their loss to Florida State in an emphatic manner, beating Syracuse in almost each side of the sport. The Blue Devils have been environment friendly in sharing the ball, too, totaling 25 assists on 30 made discipline targets for an 83% help share, its greatest mark of the season.

“We’ve got nice gamers all around the ground,” Banchero stated. “Everybody trusts one another to make photographs, so we’re by no means hesitant to go it for open appears.”

Syracuse: The Orange have misplaced 5 of their final seven video games and their hopes of incomes Boeheim one other NCAA event berth are dwindling. Syracuse made simply 5 3-pointers, tied for its lowest of the season.

KEEL OUT, ROACH RESPONDS

Freshman guard Trevor Keels didn’t play for Duke as he recovers from a leg harm he suffered towards Florida State. Krzyzewski stated the harm shouldn’t be “long-term.”

In-place of Keels, sophomore Jeremy Roach began after three video games of coming off the bench. He responded by shelling out a career-high 9 assists, together with six factors and three rebounds.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Duke held Syracuse to 17.2% capturing from behind the arc. The Blue Devils have held seven straight opponents — and 13 on the season — to 30% or worse from 3-point vary. Duke entered the sport rating forty first nationally and second within the ACC in 3-point protection, permitting opponents to shoot simply 29.7% from deep this season.

Buddy Boeheim, the Orange’s main scorer (19.2) was 2 of 15, together with 1 of 10 from behind the arc. Joe Girard, who entered the sport main the ACC in 3-point capturing at 45.5% and was tied for the convention lead with 51 made 3s, was 1 of 9 from deep. Every scored seven factors.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Duke finishes the week 1-1. The Blue Devils weren’t the one ranked group that misplaced this week although, as No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 4 Purdue have been additionally amongst those that suffered defeats. Duke will probably be a part of a reshuffling within the subsequent ballot.

UP NEXT

Duke: Remaining at house, the Blue Devils host Clemson on Tuesday.

Syracuse: The Orange keep on the street, taking part in at Pitt on Tuesday.