Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks suspended 1 game for flagrant on Gary Payton II



Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks was fired by the NBA on Thursday for an unpaid game for “unnecessary and extra contact” after breaking Golden State’s Gary Payton II’s elbow in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Brooks must sit in Game 3 of Saturday and move to San Francisco with the best of the seven series in one game. Payton is wearing a brace and will be sidelined indefinitely, says coach Steve Kerr, who called the game dirty.

Payton was injured in the first quarter of Golden State’s 106-101 loss on Tuesday night when Brooks hit him across the head and the guard fell awkwardly in his left hand after driving for a lap. Brooks received a fugitive 2 foul and was expelled.

“It’s disappointing. It’s an unfortunate situation. Obviously, we’re going to respect the league’s decision, but you know it’s a tough game,” Griezelis coach Taylor Jenkins told Memphis. “We certainly wish Gary Payton a speedy and healthy recovery. You don’t want to see anyone get hurt. What happened there is very unfortunate.”

The Warriors said Payton also sustained ligament and muscle damage in the play, which Kerr said violated the NBA’s code of conduct. Payton underwent an MRI in the Bay Area on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

When asked about the suspension, Kerr said, “It doesn’t matter. Gary is out. Gary is out, in the near future, out for weeks, that’s what’s important to us.”

“He’s crushed,” Kerr said. “I’ve worked in the league for six years, as I said the other night, in the spotlight, playing in the playoffs, playing a huge role, playing well. Everything has been taken away from him. We all feel terrible for Gary. He deserves better.”

Kerr said the Warriors would continue to play without taking their physical style too far, as he thinks Brooks did.

“Keep doing what we’re doing, just play hard, fight for every loose ball, fight for every rebound, compete for every possession and don’t risk a guy’s career if he has a change time before the game, that’s our mantra,” Kerr said. Says

Rookie Jonathan Cuminga could be asked to play a bigger role with Kevin Looney off the bench in an attempt to save Ja Morant after his 47-point performance in Game 2.

Jenkins did not agree that the play was dirty.

“I know there’s a narrative that says we have to play more physically between Game 1 and Game 2. Obviously, ‘dirty’ is thrown in there, but I look at my locker room, I look at our culture. And we Whatever we emit, we’re far from dirty, “Jenkins said. “We are competitors, so I want to squash here very quickly.”

Asked if he objected to Kerr calling the play “dirty”, Jenkins replied, “I said what I said.”

“The word ghostly and dirty has been thrown around. When I literally talked to my boys about being physical, it was ‘Can we stop giving them 23 second chance points?'” He said. “It has nothing to do with the drama that happened in Game 2.”

The NBA also announced Thursday that Warriors forward Drymond Green has been fined $ 25,000 for making obscene gestures to Grizzlies fans. He turned them upside down with both hands as he walked into the locker room for a first-quarter injury test on Tuesday. Green’s right eye needed to be stitched after taking the elbow, still swollen but on Thursday he was able to practice fully.

Golden State forward Andre Igudala, out of the last three play-off games with a disc injury to his neck, will be re-evaluated within a week and is making steady progress, the team said.