Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweets ‘broke the code’ in apparent shot at Warriors, before deleting



Ja Morant must have thought that throwing a tweet towards the Golden State Warriors could be too much of a shadow. After all, the Memphis Grizzlies star has deleted it.

Morant was forced out of Saturday’s Game 3 loss due to a knee injury, apparently Warriors guard Jordan Poole suffered a knee injury while arriving for a loose ball.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Anyway, back to Morant’s tweet.

It “broke the code”, apparently referring to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, saying that Dillon Brooks “broke the code” when he picked up Flagrant 2 for Gary Payton II’s hard foul in Game 2.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins addressed the play after the play, saying it was intentional.

“We just saw the replay,” Jenkins told reporters. “He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and shook it, which kind of triggered what happened, so I’m really curious what will happen next.

Stephen Curry, Clay Thompson Lead Warriors Past Ja Morant, Grizzlies

“… I don’t know what’s going on in your head. No, I didn’t say it was intentional. I said the play was done. There was an occupation. I’m just curious what happened.”

Poole, for his part, said it was a “basketball game” and the foul was not intentional.

“I mean, obviously, you don’t want to see anyone get hurt. I’m not a player like that. I respect everyone,” he said. “Hopefully he gets better and, you know, we’ll see him in the next match. I don’t really play like that. It’s not my style. [of] Play. “

The Warriors are 2-1 up in the series with Game 4 set Monday night in San Francisco. Morant’s condition up in the air for the game. He came out of the arena with a noticeable violation after Game 3 and decided not to speak to the media.

