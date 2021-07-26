Groceries in 10 Minutes: Delivery Start-Ups Crowd City Streets Across Globe

LONDON – Traveling through central London, among the bikes and scooters of Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo, is a new entrant promising almost instant gratification for your craving for a bar of chocolate or a pint of cream iced: Getir, a Turkish company that says it will deliver your groceries in 10 minutes.

The speed of Getir’s deliveries, from a network of nearby warehouses, matches the astonishing pace of the company’s recent expansion. After five and a half years of pioneering the model in Turkey, it has suddenly opened in six European countries this year, bought out a rival, and by the end of 2021 is expected to be in at least three US cities. , including New York. In just six months, Getir raised nearly $ 1 billion to fuel this explosion.

“We have accelerated our plans to go to more countries because if we don’t, others will,” said Nazim Salur, founder of Getir (the word is Turkish for “to bring”). “It’s a race against time.

Mr. Salur is right to look over his shoulder. In London alone, five new rapid grocery delivery companies have taken to the streets in the past year. Glovo, a six-year-old Spanish company that delivers restaurant meals as well as groceries, raised more than half a billion dollars in April, just a month after Philadelphia-based Gopuff raised 1 $ 5 billion from investors, including SoftBank’s Vision Fund.