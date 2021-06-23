Grocery-to-Table Is a Challenge for Restaurants in the Pandemic

Last summer, Nick Wiseman, founder of Little Sesame, a small chain of hummus stores in Washington, DC, had done all the “pivot” expected to save his business. He had offered delivery, meal kits and pantry items, and had worked with local nonprofits to feed the hungry.

But with his two stores in the downtown business districts – and no sign of returning office workers – he needed something else to keep the business afloat. The obvious solution: sell your hummus in grocery stores. “We have a great brand and a great product,” Wiseman recalled thinking. “How difficult can that be? “

Turns out it took nearly a year for three Little Sesame chefs, each with experience cooking at Michelin-starred restaurants, to make a hummus that looked and tasted like they wanted. , with the necessary shelf life and food safety. attestations. Along the way, they created a mini food lab, equipped with a magnetic stirrer (for taking uniform hummus samples) and a pH probe, and became experts in the art of high pasteurization. pressure, which kills bacteria by applying isostatic pressure to levels six times those found on the ocean floor. This month, their hummus finally hit the shelves at the Whole Foods Market.