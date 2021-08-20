Ground report of flood-hit village: Gwalior News: Ground report of flood-hit village of Gwalior, now flood even in dreams, getting up at night to see the river, Chandpur villagers say disaster after river … Disaster after seeing the condition of the village

The central team came to conduct a survey, took photos of the destruction … did not speak to us. After the floods, we are fighting the disease पाहून Seeing the team of NavbharatTimes.com in the hinterland of Gwalior, the villagers exposed the government claims. The worst-hit area is Bhitarwar, about 80 km from Gwalior city. There are signs of destruction in many villages of Bhitarwar. You will laugh when you see that scene.

Knowing the pain of the victim will pierce the chest. The team of Navbharat Times.com reached Chandpur village in Dabra area. People have returned to the village after the water receded, but it is not as bright as before. The streets of the village are buzzing with the wanderings of the first children, there are mounds of mud. The walls of the house are now in ruins. Instead of a roof, there is a tarpaulin stalk. Instead of houses, people have pitched tents along the road. People do not go to their village even when the water is low.

‘Worn clothes are left, everything else has been washed away’ – this is the story of every house in Bhind village

The survey team did not speak

A woman from the village said the team had come from the center for a survey after the floods, they had taken pictures of the devastation, but had not spoken to us. The woman said everything was washed away in the flood. There is nothing left now. The water had gone up to the roof. Wearing what we were wearing, we proceeded from there. People say that if they stay on the road, the village hut will also be gone.

Corona could not touch the mysterious village of Patalkot, there was an evening feeling here in the afternoon, it is three thousand feet below the ground

The river Sindh destroyed the village

After talking to the people living next to the tent, our team reached Chandpur village. The river Indus flows near the village. Many houses were built on the banks of the river. There were many livelihoods on the shore. The team of Navbharat Times.com along with the villagers reached the river bank, where the villagers have shown the scene of destruction. People’s lives are back on track after the water receded, but the fear is not over. People are now demanding to move themselves from one place to another.

MP News: Pachavali bridge on Sindh river broke, road from Shivpuri to Ashoknagar closed

One villager said that we did not have a house to live in, or a bed to sleep on. Gujaratis stay up all night. Now the village is afraid of snakes and scorpions. Now we fear that the flood could come to the village anytime. The villagers said that such destruction had never happened in our village. At the time of the Uttarakhand tragedy, we saw such devastation through the media. But now I have seen it in my village.

After vomiting and diarrhea, 30 people fell ill in Niwari, two died, the village was in turmoil.



Wake up at night to see the river

A resident of Chandpur village said that now we see floods even in our dreams. We wake up at night, then we come to see the river. Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic driven world of Earl. The villagers said that vegetables were being grown in the fields on the banks of the river Sindh. People used to sell them and run houses. But the farm has become barren.

READ Also Mulayam Singh son Dimple Yadav husband Akhilesh Yadav targeted Yogi Adityanath talking to Rahul Kanwal and Anjana Om Kashyap in Aaj Tak news channel 'Panchayat Aaj Tak' fun Jyotiraditya Scindia saw the scene of destruction, saying – I have not seen such a tragedy in the last 40 years

Diseases spreading in the village

The flood victims said that now we are fighting diseases. The villagers are battling malaria, vomiting, diarrhea and fever, but they are not getting proper treatment. People are breaking up in the face of a new crisis.

Massive devastation due to floods in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj is looking at the remains from the sky

Paper asking for help

At the same time, government aid is reaching the villagers. Right now people have got grain and flour. Some have even received financial help. But another problem facing the villagers is that they are being asked for paperwork for government help. The villagers said that everything had been washed away in the flood, where we used to show them the paper. The villagers have demanded the government to waive the electricity bill.

The villagers said that if we have nothing left, where will we collect the electricity bill. What is being said by the government, is not getting help. Some people said we got 50kg of flour now, we didn’t get paid. We don’t even have clothes to wear. How can we live without clothes?

Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who was aware of the flood situation, got himself trapped, rescued by an airlift.

Now there is nothing left

“We have nothing left now,” the villagers said. The only way to survive is to balance. Now we are living the life of the village by asking. We are scared in our own home now. We are now running towards the road as the water in the river rises. We are not living in the village, we are throwing rubble out of the house. The life of the children in the village has become difficult.

