Group Backed by Top Companies Moves to Combat A.I. Bias in Hiring

The Data and Trust Alliance, by tapping corporate and outside experts, has created a 55-question assessment, consisting of 13 subjects and a scoring system. The goal is to detect and counter algorithmic biases.

“It’s not just accepting the principles, it’s actually implementing something concrete,” said Kenneth Chenault, co-chairman of the group and former chief executive of American Express, who has agreed to accept the anti-bias tool kit.

Companies are responding to concerns based on extensive research into whether AI programs can inadvertently lead to biased results. Data is the fuel of modern AI software, so it is important to select the data and how it is used to draw conclusions.

If the data used to train the algorithms contain a large amount of information about white men, the results will most likely be biased against minorities or women. Or if the data used to predict success in a company is based on who has done a good job in the company in the past, the result could be an algorithmically reinforced version of past bias.

Seemingly neutral data sets, when combined with others, can yield results that discriminate by race, gender, or age. The group’s questionnaire, for example, asks about the use of such “proxy” data, including cellphone types, sports affiliations, and social club memberships.