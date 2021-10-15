Group immunity against delta form of corona difficult more infectious than before

An international team of scientists said that Delhi’s overall sero-infection rate is 56.1 percent, which will provide some protection only through collective immunity in case of virus wave in future.

The severe outbreak of COVID-19 in Delhi this year showed that the delta form of the virus can re-infect people who have previously been infected with another form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. An international team of scientists said that the development of collective immunity against this form of the virus is very challenging. The study published in the journal ‘Science’ states that delta form SARS-CoV-2 in Delhi is 30 to 70 percent more contagious than the previous forms.

Researchers say that Delhi’s overall sero-infection rate is 56.1 percent, which will provide some protection only through collective immunity in case of a virus wave in the future. Collective immunity provides indirect protection against disease and develops when a sufficient percentage of the population has developed immunity against infection.

The recent study used genomic and epidemiological data and mathematical models to understand epidemic outbreaks. The study was led by the National Center for Disease Control and the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, Imperial College of London and the University of Copenhagen.

Professor Ravi Gupta, from the University of Cambridge, said co-study, ‘The concept of collective immunity is very important to eliminate virus outbreaks. But the situation in Delhi shows that being infected with earlier forms of the corona virus is not sufficient to achieve collective immunity against the delta form.

As of January 2021, the alpha form has been found in few cases, especially in people who have come from abroad. This form first appeared in Britain. By March 2021, the cases of this type have increased to 40 percent.

After this, there was a sharp increase in cases related to the delta form in April, the researchers said. The researchers said that only 50-90 percent of the people who have been affected by the infection are protected from the delta form.

Anurag Aggarwal, senior study researcher at CSIR-IGIB, said, “This study has helped to understand the global outbreak of delta form, especially in populations that have been vaccinated. The delta form can be spread through people who have been vaccinated or who have been infected before. The people included in this study were screened by CSIR to get anecdotal evidence of re-infection.