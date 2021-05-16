Group of Doctors Dance to Salman Khan’s Radhe Song





A video of a bunch of docs in scrubs dancing to Salman Khan's new dance quantity 'Seeti Maar' from his newest movie Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai goes viral on social media. The video clip exhibits the group of docs dancing to the Mandolin instrumental cowl of Seeti Maar in a hospital's hallway. The viral video has additionally managed to impress Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who performs one of the main roles within the movie. She even shared the video submit on her Instagram deal with with the caption, "Wow, Our Actual heroes."The video was initially posted on the social media platform by one of Patani's fan golf equipment, later the actress shared it herself as a narrative.

The fan membership posted the video with the caption, "#SeetiMaar Mandolin Cowl. Woah! #seetimaar Mandolin Cowl by docs! Such vibe and power!" and in addition tagged Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Prabhu Deva together with others within the submit.

Watch the video: Additionally Learn – Meet ShahJahan — The Journey Agent Turned Lifesaver Who Transformed His Van into an Ambulance

Within the viral video, the docs, who’re working day and evening amid the coronavirus pandemic, danced to the instrumental cowl of the track sporting masks and hospital scrubs. Within the video, whereas one of the docs could be seen enjoying the mandolin, the others danced to the upbeat tunes of the track.

Watch the video of Seeti Maar right here:

The voice behind the Seeti Maar track is of Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan. The film Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai was Salman’s Eid launch for 2021 and was launched on Might 13. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie additionally stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kanungo, and Randeep Hooda.

