Group of New York City workers march against municipal vaccine mandate; New York State braces for mask mandate changes

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — A group of New York City employees marched across the Brooklyn Bridge Monday morning ahead of their possible termination this Friday due to their vaccination status.

They marched from Metro Tech in Downtown Brooklyn, over the Brooklyn Bridge, and then made their way over to City Hall.

Some 4,000 municipal employees still need to submit their vaccination cards by Friday to keep their jobs.

The mayor made his stance on the issue clear.

“We have to adhere to what we put out,” Adams said.

“Will those employees be terminated?” Eyewitness News Anchor Mike Marza asked.

“They’re not being terminated, they are quitting,” Adams said. “Because if the rules of you being employed means vaccinated and you’re not that is a decision you’re making not a decision we’re making as a city. I say don’t quit on New York. Take your vaccine and booster shot.”

Meanwhile, there could be some changes to some of the statewide COVID mandates.

The mandate that requires a mask or proof vaccination status at indoor businesses is set to expire on February 10 in New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul indicated we could see some changes to rules and mandates this week.

Governor Hochul said she could soon lift the mask mandates in schools. The one for New York State expires on February 21.

Governor Hochul said she would like to see the vaccination rate among younger students continue to rise before lifting the mandate.

Meantime, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said his state’s mask mandate for schools would be lifted on March 7.

The infection rate has plummeted in New York State.

The infection rate is down to just 3.5%, which is the lowest since omicron started to affect our area.

