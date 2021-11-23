Groveland Four Are Exonerated More Than 70 Years Later

Four black men were acquitted in Florida on Monday on false charges of raping a white woman more than 70 years ago, ending a decades-long mystery over their families.

Accused – Charles Greenley, Walter Irwin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas, better known as Groveland Four – He died before Florida authorities could re-investigate the case, with one plaintiff saying there was a lack of due process and no trial would be held today.

It all started on July 16, 1949, when a 17-year-old gourd woman and her estranged husband told police that their car was in Lake County, Fla. After the breakdown, four men stopped to help, then took the woman out of the car and raped her.

This accusation left a trail of destruction. Mr Thomas was beaten by a mob after fleeing Lake County. Mr. Irwin and Mr. Shepherd, both veterans of World War II, were shot by Willis McCall, the Lake County Sheriff, before retrial in 1951. The sheriff claimed that the handcuffed men tried to flee.