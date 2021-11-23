Groveland Four Are Exonerated More Than 70 Years Later
Four black men were acquitted in Florida on Monday on false charges of raping a white woman more than 70 years ago, ending a decades-long mystery over their families.
Accused – Charles Greenley, Walter Irwin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas, better known as Groveland Four – He died before Florida authorities could re-investigate the case, with one plaintiff saying there was a lack of due process and no trial would be held today.
It all started on July 16, 1949, when a 17-year-old gourd woman and her estranged husband told police that their car was in Lake County, Fla. After the breakdown, four men stopped to help, then took the woman out of the car and raped her.
This accusation left a trail of destruction. Mr Thomas was beaten by a mob after fleeing Lake County. Mr. Irwin and Mr. Shepherd, both veterans of World War II, were shot by Willis McCall, the Lake County Sheriff, before retrial in 1951. The sheriff claimed that the handcuffed men tried to flee.
Mr. Shepherd died and Mr. Irwin pretended to die and survived. Mr Irwin later testified importantly about the events leading up to the shooting. He died in 1969, a year after parole was granted.
Mr Greenley, who was 16 at the time of the allegations, had lived before 1969. He died in 2012 at the age of 78.
Heidi Davis, an administrative judge at Lake County Circuit Court, ruled Monday that Mr. Greenley and Mr. Set aside results and sentences for Irwin. The court dismissed the allegations against Mr Thomas and Mr Shepherd, whose cases had not been tried or were being retried when they were killed.
Carol Greenley, Mr Greenley’s daughter, said she had been seeking her father’s release since the late 1960’s, although they had refused to do so because the case was too painful for her. Ms. Greenley, 72, said the court’s decision was “the end of the feeling that no one is listening, that you are in your own prison, that you want to get out, but you do not know how, because all the doors are closed.” “
Bill Gladson, the state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, filed a motion in July to dismiss the allegations after the case was referred to his office by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
In August, investigators spoke with the grandson of Jesse Hunter, who was prosecuting the case. Broward Hunter said he found correspondence in his grandfather’s law office that convinced Jesse Hunter and the presiding judge that there was no rape.
Investigators were also skeptical of the evidence provided by Sheriff’s Deputy James Yates, who was the state’s primary witness in the 1949 trial and the 1951 retrial.
As the family of the accused was dragged into the case for decades, two books were re-examined: Legal Lynching: The Sad Saga of the Groveland Four, published in 2004 by Gary Corsair, and the Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America, “by Gilbert King, who received the Pulitzer Prize after being published in 2012.
In April 2017, the state of Florida formally apologized to the families of the four men. In December 2018, the law enforcement department was ordered to review the case. The four were pardoned in January 2019 by Governor Ron Desantis.
At the time of the apology, Norma Paget, the woman who said she had been raped, testified at the apology board hearing that she did not want to forgive them. She could not be reached for comment Monday.
In October, Mr. Gladson filed a motion to acquit all four men.
He wrote in his motion that today, no “conscientious” plaintiff would consider filing a complaint and that “the evidence strongly suggests that the sheriff, the judge and the plaintiff have all pleaded guilty in this case.”
“These officers, disguised as peacekeepers and disguised as ministers of justice, disregarded their oaths and launched a series of incidents that permanently destroyed these men, their families and society,” Mr Gladson wrote. “I have not seen a more complete disintegration of the criminal justice system and I do not expect to return.”
