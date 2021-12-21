Growing cases of Omicron in India raised concern, Christmas and New Year celebrations were banned in many countries

The increasing cases of Omicron in the country are adding to the concerns. After six new cases of Omicron were reported in Delhi on Monday, the total number of people infected with this new variant of corona virus in the national capital has increased to 28. At the same time, a 27-year-old woman who returned from Britain in Vadodara, Gujarat and husband and wife who traveled from Tanzania to Ahmedabad were found infected with the new form of corona virus, Omicron, on Monday. In view of the celebration of Christmas and New Year, restrictions have been implemented in many countries. With the passage of time, Corona is spreading its feet again.

In Telangana, the results of 15 samples are yet to come to test the oomicron form of the corona virus. So far 20 cases of infection with this new type of virus have been reported in the state. Meanwhile, 156 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Telangana today, after which the total cases increased to 6,79,720.

Moderna said on Monday that a booster dose of its anti-Covid-19 vaccine would provide protection against the fast-spreading oomicron form of the coronavirus. Moderna said laboratory tests showed that half the dose of the booster caused a 37-fold increase in the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies capable of fighting Omicron.

Amid the threat of Omicron, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that samples of all new cases of coronavirus infection in the city will be sent for genome sequencing.

Corona cases have increased by fifty percent in America this month. In view of which restrictions have been tightened, now Washington has made it mandatory to wear indoor masks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would take strict action on Omicron if needed. At the same time, the fourth lockdown has been started in the Netherlands. Apart from this, European nations are preparing to ban Christmas programs. (Input- also from news agency language)

