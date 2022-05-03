Growing number of U.S. states reporting mysterious hepatitis outbreaks among children



After the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a national health warning about a mysterious cluster of severe hepatitis among pediatric patients in Alabama, at least ten additional states are reporting similar cases that are now part of a larger international outbreak, according to ABC7 Chicago. Report .

Children between 1 month and 16 years of age with common symptoms of acute hepatitis, including jaundice, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The CDC reported that Alabama had no significant medical problems in the first case, and that five out of nine patients between the ages of two and five were infected with adenovirus type 41, the virus known as the common cold.

But the agency noted that liver biopsies of six patients who showed different levels of hepatitis showed no evidence of adenovirus in their pathology, according to a recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly. Report .

Researchers are investigating a possible link to adenovirus, but of the 50 known types of adenovirus, type 41 usually causes respiratory or gastrointestinal symptoms, not serious hepatitis, so investigations are looking into other viruses, environmental toxins and drugs. Hepatitis in children, according to the news Outlet .

Minnesota is one of the most recent states to report several cases, with M Health Fairview reporting two cases to the Minnesota Department of Health, one involving a child and a 2-year-old, one of whom was treated several months ago and the other who needed a liver transplant. According to each KSTP-TV .

Wisconsin reported the first outbreak-related death last week, according to a recent Release .

Other states include: Delaware and Louisiana, each reporting one, North Carolina two, Illinois three, Tennessee six and New York and Georgia a “handful,” according to New York. Post .

California is also investigating seven cases, the first of which was reported last October, according to San Francisco. Chronicle .

Ali Bay, a spokesman for the California Department of Public Health, said: “We do not yet know whether adenoviruses have played a role in this rare disease or whether these cases have been linked.” Health .

“Although only a few cases of this rare disease have been reported, we urge parents and guardians to take common sense measures to prevent infection and illness, such as good hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes and keeping children at home from school or child care.” When they Sick ”

So far there have been at least 228 possible cases of pediatric hepatitis

The World Health Organization has reported at least 169 cases in 12 countries, including at least one death and 17 requiring a liver transplant. As of 23 April, most of the UK Release .

“A potentially important source that has not yet been reported is liver pathology [from patients in Europe]. A detailed analysis of microscopic histopathology of the liver is available in 17 different liver transplant cases in different countries. Committee .

Adenovirus was detected in 74 cases worldwide, but SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was detected in 20 cases, the common viruses that usually cause acute viral hepatitis. Out .

“Right now, a lot is unknown,” Bhatt said.