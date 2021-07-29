Growth Is Strong, but the Obstacles to Full Recovery Are Big

Meanwhile, the great readjustment in the economy that is due to occur between consumption of goods and services – although it continued into the second quarter – still has a long way to go.

Consider a hypothetical world where the pandemic never happened, and instead the economy continued to grow as forecasters in January 2020 predicted, with different segments of GDP maintaining a constant share of the economic pie. .

Consumption of services in the second quarter remained 7.4% below the level it would have maintained in this alternative universe, while spending on durable goods remained 34% higher.

These are extraordinary changes in what the economy is set to produce, and it’s hardly shocking that the physical goods side of the economy is being strained in light of such an epic reallocation of demand. .

What has happened in recent months is not that Americans are shifting their spending from physical goods to services, but rather are buying more of both, but with varying growth rates. Spending on durable goods grew at a rate of 9.9% in the second quarter after rising 50% in the first quarter. Spending on services increased 12% in the second quarter.

These figures are, in fact, the source of supply tensions for many physical goods.

Additionally, the second quarter data predates the emergence of the Delta variant. We don’t yet know whether its spread will significantly affect the economy, but if it does, the likely effects include worsening tensions on the supply of physical goods and slowing the rebalancing of the economy towards Services.

It would be unrealistic to expect the economic trauma of 2020 to be corrected in just a few quarters, but what the data drum – both on economic output and employment – shows is that it is going to be really difficult to strike a new balance.