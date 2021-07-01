Growtopia 3.65 APK for Android – Download

Growtopia welcomes android users to one of the world’s most creative sandboxes. The game introduces a 2D platform where any user can be a hero. It introduces a pixel world multi-universe with astonishing opportunities at hand to do the following tasks.

Now with Growtopia team up with your friends using social media like Facebook to build mind-bending unique masterpieces and that’s not all, you can also fill them up with anything of your choice. The game is no limit on the fun type and no rules to follow. Growtopia only a 2D world where you can build anything you like with anyone you like.

Features:

Growtopia introduces the following features.

Build literally anything ranging from castles to dungeons and skyscrapers to puzzles. That’s not all; you now also recreate scenes from your favorite movies.

Be a part of a diverse community; Growtopia introduces you to diverse communities that host millions of players from across the planet.

Have fun playing mini-games; now enjoy the various mini-games like parkour, races, and PVP battles.

Exploring feature; the game features countless worlds for you to explore and have fun there.

Unique items; now create unique and rare items for yourself.

Cross-platform plying option; now play anywhere. Just share your progress on the game across any of your mobile devices from a single desktop client.

Exciting updates; the game offers monthly updates filled with exciting new events to play and items to collect.