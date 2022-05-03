GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Science Result of Gujarat Board may come on this day

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) has successfully conducted HSC i.e. 12th and SSC i.e. 10th examinations and is now awaiting the results of 12th Science stream. According to the report, the results of the 12th science branch of the Gujarat Board will be announced soon. However, the board has not announced an official date for the verdict. But the results (Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2022) are expected to be announced in the third week of May. The Gujarat Board first announced the results of 12th Science, followed by Arts and Commerce and finally the results of 10th.

The results will be uploaded on the official website of the board gseb.org and gipl.in after the announcement. Students can view the results by visiting the official website of the board. The Board’s 10th and 12th examinations were held from March 28 to April 12. An official of the Gujarat Board said that the assessment of HSC general paper has not been completed yet. The results of Arts and Commerce (Gujarat 12th general stream results) are expected to be released in the second week of June.

Gujarat Board will be able to check the results like 12th Science Result 2022

Step 1- Students first go to the official website of Gujarat Board gseb.org.

Step 2- Click on GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022 (HSC) on the home page of the website.

Step 3- After clicking, a login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4- Enter the seat number to see the 12th result of Gujarat Board.

Step 5- GSEB’s Science XII results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6Download the results and also print out for future use.