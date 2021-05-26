GSEB Class 12 Exams From July 1, Confirms Education Minister; Check Exam Pattern, Other Details

GSEB Class 12 Exams From July 1, Confirms Education Minister; Check Exam Sample, Other Details





Gujarat Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Going as per the directives by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the Gujarat Secondary and Larger Secondary Education Board on Tuesday submitted its plan for the category 12 board exams and stated it is going to be held as per the prevailing system. “The exams of Science and Normal Streams will start on July 1. Half-1 of Science stream could have a number of alternative questions and the Half 2 will comprise descriptive writing,” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama made the announcement on Tuesday. (*12*)Additionally Learn – Gujarat Extends Evening Curfew In All 36 Districts Until Could 28 | Check Full Record Of Restrictions

He additionally introduced that the Half-1 of science stream could have MCQs and descriptive writing in Half-2. (*12*)Additionally Learn – PM Modi To Go to Gujarat, Diu In the present day After Cyclone Tauktae Leaves Path of Destruction

Gujarat Secondary & Larger Secondary Education Board will conduct Class 12 exams as per the prevailing system. Exams of science & normal streams will start on July 1. Half-1 of science stream could have MCQs &descriptive writing in Half-2: Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama pic.twitter.com/GlIooaqlC4 (*12*)Additionally Learn – Cyclone Tauktae: Robust Winds Batter Gujarat Coast; Landfall Course of to Proceed One other Two Hours — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Earlier, the Gujarat Board, GSEB twelfth Exams 2021 had been postponed. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had introduced that the category 12 board examinations could be carried out at a later date. He had additionally stated that the present scenario shouldn’t be acceptable to conduct Gujarat twelfth Board Exam 2021. Gujarat Secondary and Larger Secondary Education Board, GSEB twelfth Exams 2021 was earlier scheduled to start from Could 15, 2021. He had added that the state schooling division would assessment the scenario and take acceptable resolution in the end of time.

The choice to postpone the Gujarat Board, GSEB twelfth Exams 2021, was taken in a core committee assembly chaired by the Chief Minister and the Education Minister. The assembly was held on Could 15, 2021. The Gujarat Board, GSEB twelfth Exams 2021, will likely be carried out as soon as the COVID 19 scenario within the state is underneath management.