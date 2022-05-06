GT vs MI IPL 2022 Highlights: Mumbai win in thrilling match, Gujarat’s second consecutive defeat

IPL 2022 GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 runs in the 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Gujarat won the toss at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Decided to bowl first. Mumbai scored 177 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. In reply to 177 runs, Gujarat’s team could only manage 172 runs for 5 wickets. Gujarat’s team has lost in the second consecutive match. The team is at number one in the points table by winning 8 matches out of 11. Mumbai’s team got its second consecutive win. After losing 8 matches out of 10, he is in the last place.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha got Gujarat off to a good start. Both added 54 runs in the powerplay. The team’s score crossed 100 in the 11th over. Both scored half-centuries. There was a partnership of 106 runs between the two. Murugan Ashwin walks Gill in the 13th over. In the same over, he walked Saha. Sai Sudarshan hit wicket in the 16th over off Kieron Pollard. Hardik Pandya was run out in the 18th over. Rahul Tewatia was run out in the last over. 9 runs were needed to win in the last over. Daniel Sams saved it. David Miller remained unbeaten on 19 and Rashid Khan scored 1.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai Indians a quick start. Added 63 runs in both the powerplays. This is Mumbai’s highest score in the powerplay this season. The first blow to Mumbai was given by Rashid Khan in the 8th over by dismissing Rohit Sharma. In the 11th over, Pradeep Sangwan sent Suryakumar Yadav to the pavilion. Alzarri Joseph sent Ishan Kishan to the pavilion in the 12th over. Rashid Khan sent Kieron Pollard to the pavilion. Tilak Verma was run out in the 19th over. There was no change in the Gujarat team. There was a change in the Mumbai team. Murugan Ashwin got a chance in place of Hrithik Shokin. Tim David scored 44 runs in 21 balls.