GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 Highlights: Punjab Kings stop Gujarat Titans’ Vijay Rath, beat them by 8 wickets

IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Highlights: In the 48th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 8 wickets. Gujarat won the toss and elected to bat at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Gujarat scored 143 for 8 in 20 overs. Punjab chased down the target of 144 runs in 16 overs for the loss of two wickets. With this the conquest of Gujarat came to a halt. The team got its second defeat in the season. The team is at the top of the points table by winning 8 out of 10 matches. Punjab team is at number 5 in the points table after winning 5 out of 10 matches.

Shikhar Dhawan scored a half-century for Punjab. The team changed its opening pair. Mayank Agarwal did not come to open with Shikhar Dhawan. Jonny Bairstow came in his place to open the innings. The right-handed batsman could not do much. He returned to the pavilion in the third over. Mohammed Shami sent him to the pavilion. Lockie Ferguson sent Bhanuka Rajapaksa to the pavilion in the 12th over. Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 30 and Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 62. Livigstone scored 28 runs in the same over of Shami.

Sai Sudarshan scored a half-century for Gujarat. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets for Punjab. The team got off to a bad start. The team got a setback in the third over itself. Shubman Gill is run out. Wriddhiman Saha returned to the pavilion in the fourth over. Two wickets fell in the powerplay and 43 runs were scored. Rishi Dhawan sent Hardik Pandya to the pavilion in the seventh over.

IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS: Click to know the ball by ball score of the Punjab vs Gujarat match

David Miller was sent to the pavilion by Liam Livingstone in the 12th over. In the 17th over, Rabada sent Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada. In the very next over, Pradeep Sangwan was sent to the pavilion by Arshdeep Singh. Kagiso Rabada dismissed Lockie Ferguson in the 19th over. There was no change in the playing 11 of both the teams.