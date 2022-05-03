GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 Highlights: Punjab Kings stop Gujarat Titans’ Vijay Rath, beat them by 8 wickets
IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Highlights: In the 48th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 8 wickets. Gujarat won the toss and elected to bat at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Gujarat scored 143 for 8 in 20 overs. Punjab chased down the target of 144 runs in 16 overs for the loss of two wickets. With this the conquest of Gujarat came to a halt. The team got its second defeat in the season. The team is at the top of the points table by winning 8 out of 10 matches. Punjab team is at number 5 in the points table after winning 5 out of 10 matches.
Shikhar Dhawan scored a half-century for Punjab. The team changed its opening pair. Mayank Agarwal did not come to open with Shikhar Dhawan. Jonny Bairstow came in his place to open the innings. The right-handed batsman could not do much. He returned to the pavilion in the third over. Mohammed Shami sent him to the pavilion. Lockie Ferguson sent Bhanuka Rajapaksa to the pavilion in the 12th over. Liam Livingstone scored an unbeaten 30 and Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 62. Livigstone scored 28 runs in the same over of Shami.
Sai Sudarshan scored a half-century for Gujarat. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets for Punjab. The team got off to a bad start. The team got a setback in the third over itself. Shubman Gill is run out. Wriddhiman Saha returned to the pavilion in the fourth over. Two wickets fell in the powerplay and 43 runs were scored. Rishi Dhawan sent Hardik Pandya to the pavilion in the seventh over.
David Miller was sent to the pavilion by Liam Livingstone in the 12th over. In the 17th over, Rabada sent Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada. In the very next over, Pradeep Sangwan was sent to the pavilion by Arshdeep Singh. Kagiso Rabada dismissed Lockie Ferguson in the 19th over. There was no change in the playing 11 of both the teams.
Gujarat Titans 143/8 (20.0)
vs
Punjab Kings 145/2 (16.0)
Match Ended (Day – Match 48) Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets
IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Punjab beat Gujarat by 8 wickets in 4 overs. Liam Livingstone scored 28 runs in an over from Mohammed Shami.
IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Gujarat Titans also won their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first, RCB scored 170-6 in the match in which Virat Kohli scored 58 and Rajat Patidar scored 52 runs. However, Gujarat managed to chase down the target with unbeaten 39 and 43 from David Miller and Rahul Teotia in the final over. Punjab Kings had lost in the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first, Lucknow scored 153-8 with the help of good innings from Quinton de Kock (46) and Deepak Hooda (34). Later Punjab Kings could only reach 133-8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 20 runs.
Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravi Srinivasan, Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Hrithik Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taede, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Benny Howell.
