GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction- Punjab’s road will not be easy against Gujarat, this may be the playing 11 of both the teams

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). Gujarat team is running in excellent form and winning 8 matches out of 9 is at number one in the points table. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab team is at the 8th position in the points table after winning 4 out of 9 matches. The reason for this spectacular performance of Gujarat has been players like Rahul Teotia, David Miller, Rashid Khan and captain Hardik Pandya. If one player fails, the other takes the responsibility.

Last time when Gujarat and Punjab met, Tewatia had given his team victory by hitting sixes in the last two balls. Punjab will now be expecting favorable results. Also he would not want the match to reach the last ball like last time. There has again been a lack of consistency in the performance of the team. Captain Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone have not done consistently well.

Talking about the bowlers of Punjab, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has done consistently well. The bowlers of the team performed well in the last match, but the batsmen disappointed. In the Gujarat team, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has handled Matthew Wade’s place well. Opener Shubman Gill had started well with him, but now he seems to be struggling to score runs. He will try to get back in form. Gujarat has a strong bowling attack. While Mohammed Shami can wreak havoc with the new ball, Punjab batsmen will also have to be wary of Lockie Ferguson.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings Probable Playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team:

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Liam Livingstone (vc), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team:

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Chahar (vice captain), Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.