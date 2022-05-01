GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller hit an unbeaten 79 off 40 balls

IPL 2022 GT vs RCB: In the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in this match played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 170 for 6 in 20 overs.

Gujarat Titans won the match by scoring 174 for 4 in 19.3 overs. Rahul Tewatia and David Miller shared an unbeaten 79 runs for the fifth wicket in 40 balls for Gujarat Titans. Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 43 off 25 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes and David Miller remained unbeaten on 39 off 24 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six. Rahul Teotia was adjudged player of the match.

Apart from this, Wriddhiman Saha scored 29 off 22 balls, Shubman Gill scored 31 off 28 balls and Sai Sudarshan scored 20 runs in 14 balls for Gujarat Titans. Shahbaz Ahmed 26 and Wanindu Hasaranga took 2-2 wickets for 28 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jose Hazlewood proved to be quite expensive. He conceded 36 runs in 3.3 overs.

With this win, Gujarat Titans’ access to the playoffs was almost certain. Gujarat Titans now have 16 points from 9 matches in the IPL 2022 points table. At the same time, Royal Challengers Bangalore have 10 points in 10 matches. To see the complete score table click here Do it.

Talking about the innings of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar played half-centuries on their behalf. Maxwell was dismissed for 33 runs in 18 balls. Mahipal Lomror scored 16 runs in 8 balls. Pradeep Sangwan took 2 wickets for 19 runs for Gujarat Titans. Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson also got a success each.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis made a change in his playing XI. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya made two changes in his playing XI. He included Pradeep Sangwan and Sai Sudarshan in the playing XI in place of Yash Dayal and Abhinav Manohar.

In this match both the teams landed with these players.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.