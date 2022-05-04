GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy Tips – GT vs RCB Playing 11 Dream 11 Fantasy Tips: Bangalore can change again, here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11: The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is going to be played between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on 30 April. IPL 2022 has a double header on 30th April. This is the first match of the day.

This match is to be played from 3:30 pm. Toss time is 3:00 PM. The match is to be telecast live on various channels of Star Sports. The live streaming of the match is available on Disney+ Hotstar. For updates of live cricket match you Jansatta.com can stay connected with.

These two teams of the same group will face each other on the field for the first time. Gujarat is at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 4 consecutive wins. Bangalore have lost both their last matches. He is at number 5 in the points table.

In such a situation, his effort will be to return to the path of victory from this match. RCB had given Rajat Patidar a chance in place of Anuj Rawat in the match against Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli came for the opening. Rajat had landed at number three. However, he did not get any benefit from it.

In this match both the teams can go with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Probable Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj.

You can check out the suggested playing XI below to make Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore dream 11 match.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper- Wriddhiman Saha, Dinesh Karthik. Batsmen- Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Virat Kohli (Captain). all-rounder- Hardik Pandya, Glen Maxwell. Bowlers- Josh Hazlewood, Rashid Khan (Vice Captain), Mohammed Shami.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: For Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Wriddhiman Saha, Dinesh Karthik. Batsmen- Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, All-rounders- Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia. Bowlers- Josh Hazlewood, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami (Vice Captain).