GT vs SRH IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction – Probable Playing 11 for Gujarat and Hyderabad

In the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday. Both the teams are in excellent form. Gujarat team has lost only one match so far. Hyderabad has defeated him. They are second in the points table with 6 wins in seven matches. On the other hand, Hyderabad team has won 5 out of 7 matches and is at number three in the points table. The team registered five consecutive victories after losing the first two matches.

Wriddhiman Saha, who joined Gujarat’s team in place of Matthew Wade, has also been performing poorly with the bat. As a wicket-keeper batsman, the team has the option of Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan. Shubman Gill has played two big innings, but he has been able to score only 207 runs in seven matches. Captain Hardik Pandya (295 runs in six matches) has got good support from David Miller (220 runs in seven matches) but Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia will have to be consistent in their batting in the role of finishers.

For Hyderabad, the performance of young Indian batsmen like Abhishek Sharma (220 runs in seven matches) and Rahul Tripathi (212 runs in seven matches) is a positive aspect for the team. Captain Kane Williamson has also done well with the bat. Apart from this, Aiden Markram and wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran are also in rhythm. The match will see a great fight between the fast bowlers of both the teams. Hyderabad’s young Indian bowler Umran Malik will reply to Gujarat’s Lockie Ferguson’s speed of 150 kmph at almost the same speed. Talking about the bowling of Hyderabad, South Africa’s young Marco Yansen (6 wickets in five matches) Umran Malik (10 wickets in seven matches) has bowled brilliantly.

On the other hand, yorker specialist T Natarajan (15 wickets in seven matches) and experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar (nine wickets in seven matches) are also in excellent form. There may be a change in the team. Washington Sundar may return in place of Jagdish Suchit. Gujarat have the experienced Rashid Khan, who hasn’t taken many wickets in the current season but has managed to stop the runs. In fast bowling, Ferguson (nine wickets in seven matches) is getting excellent support of Mohammed Shami (10 wickets in seven matches) and Alzarri Joseph (3 wickets in two matches).

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing 11

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagdish Suchit/Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Janssen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Suggested Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team No. 1:

Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Marco Yensen, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: For Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team

Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, J Suchit, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan, Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran.