guajarat new cm specialties: Gujarat New CM: After all, why can these 4 leaders become the new Chief Minister of Gujarat? Features … Ethnic equations, know everything

Modi's special youth leader Mansukh Mandvia is leading the race for the Chief Minister's post Recently, Mansukh Mandvia, the country's new health minister, is leading the race for the chief ministership. There are many reasons for this, not just one. Mandviya, a 49-year-old Rajya Sabha member, is one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidants. By making him the chief minister, the BJP can stand on its claim to take the young Turks forward. If Mandvia becomes the Chief Minister, the role of caste equation will also be important behind him. They come from the Patel community, which is considered important in Gujarat politics. Leuva Patidar leader Mandvia became the youngest MLA when he was elected from Palitana constituency in 2002. Before joining the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, he began his political journey as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. In Saurashtra, Mandvia has been an important young face in the Narendra Modi government since 2016. He was first inducted into the Union Cabinet on 5 July 2016 as Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shipbuilding and Chemicals and Fertilizers. Born on July 1, 1972 in Hanol village in Bhavnagar district to a farming family, Mandvia was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. In 2014, he was also in charge of the BJP's mega membership drive, during which time one crore people joined the party. Mandviya is the first MP to enter Parliament on a bicycle in the last seven years. As Union Minister, he is credited with opening more than 5,100 folk medicine centers that supply more than 850 medicines at affordable rates and reduce the cost of heart stents and knee transplants. She has been honored by UNICEF for her contribution to women's menstrual hygiene, using a chain of mass medicine centers to sell 100 million sanitary pads.

Purushottam Rupala is a strong leader of the Kadva Patel community Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Purushottam Rupala is also among the CM candidates. Rupala, 66, is one of the leaders in Gujarat before Prime Minister Narendra Modi started politics. In 1992, when Modi was overseeing the Vidyarthi Parishad, Rupala was the secretary of the Gujarat BJP. During the quarrel between Keshubhai Patel and Narendra Modi, Rupa was considered close to Keshubhai camp. But in 2002, realizing the wind, he sided with Narendra Modi. In 2006, Rupa became the state president of the BJP. Rupa is considered to be one of the most powerful leaders of the strong bitter Patel fraternity in Saurashtra region. In 2014, when Narendra Modi was leaving Gujarat for Delhi, there was a lot of controversy over his successor in Gujarat. At that time, Patel’s three big leaders were Anandiben, Nitin Patel and Purushottam Rupa. In this match, Nitin Patel and Purushottam Rupala had to be disappointed. In 2016, Rupa was made an MP through the Rajya Sabha. He has been in the Modi cabinet since 2016.

In every BJP government, the claim of Minister, Patidar leader Nitin Patel is strong Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who holds the No. 2 post in the Gujarat government, could also be made the new chief minister. Even after former chief minister Anandiben Patel, Nitin Patel's claim was very strong, but he was disappointed with Vijay Rupani's appointment as chief minister. Nitin Patel, who first contested as an MLA in 1995, has been a member of the BJP for the last 30 years. He has been a part of every BJP government in the state. Nitin Patel from the Patidar community is being seen as a possible candidate for the Chief Minister's post. Nitin Patel, 65, has held several positions in the state government. He has the confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Nitin Kadwa Patel is from North Gujarat. He has an image of a grassroots leader. Perhaps that is why he played a key role in negotiations on behalf of the government during the Patel movement. After Narendra Modi went to the Center, Nitin Patel emerged as the party's spokesperson in Gujarat. Repeated minister Nitin Patel lost the elections after the Gujarat riots. Despite this, his status in the party remained the same and he held many important positions. In 2016, he became the first Deputy Chief Minister.

The only ISO certified MP, CR Patil, became a special of the High Command Gujarat BJP president CR Patil is also in the race for the chief ministership. Patil has become a favorite leader of the BJP high command due to his unique working style. Patil is the MP who got the highest number of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Their feature is that they work for a full five years and campaign only two days before the election. From Navsari constituency, Patil defeated the Congress candidate by 6.89 lakh votes. Patil uses a lot of technology in his work and is always in touch with the people in the area. He is the first and only MP whose office is certified by ISO: 2009 only in 2015. He was awarded this certificate for excellent management and maintenance of government facilities. What is special is that CR Patil does not fit into the caste equation required for the Chief Minister’s post as he is a non-partisan leader. Patil was born in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. He took technical training from ITI, Surat. He is one of the special leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his special working methods. He has twice won his election by more than 5 lakh votes. In 2019, Prime Minister Modi had handed over the management of elections in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to Patil. He was active in agriculture and business before entering politics in 1989.

Gujarat is gearing up for the 2022 Assembly elections next year. After the resignation of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about a year and a half before the elections, now the search for his successor has begun. Four faces are leading the race for the new Gujarat Chief Ministership. It is being said that like Uttarakhand, the BJP high command is now in the mood to hand over the responsibility to the youth leadership in Gujarat. Rupani’s resignation has caused a stir in state politics. BJP has asked all its MLAs to reach Gandhi Nagar by Saturday night. The new chief minister is expected to be sworn in on Sunday. Let us tell you who can be the next Chief Minister of Gujarat and what is the main reason behind it –