Guantánamo Bay: Beyond the Prison

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba – Mention this place and people think of people in orange uniforms and cages on their knees, the image of the opening day of a wartime prison four months after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

But this military base is a bigger prison than one. The U.S. Navy outpost, home to about 6,000 people, houses traps and college campus facilities in small U.S. cities and acts as a cross between the gated community and the police state.

It includes the Department of Defense’s school system for the children of sailors and contractors, a port for the Navy and Coast Guard supply mission, bars, ball fields, swings set premises, beaches with barbecue grills, and pleasure boats for hire on the bay.