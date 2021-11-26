Guantánamo Bay: Beyond the Prison
Guantanamo Bay, Cuba – Mention this place and people think of people in orange uniforms and cages on their knees, the image of the opening day of a wartime prison four months after the September 11, 2001 attacks.
But this military base is a bigger prison than one. The U.S. Navy outpost, home to about 6,000 people, houses traps and college campus facilities in small U.S. cities and acts as a cross between the gated community and the police state.
It includes the Department of Defense’s school system for the children of sailors and contractors, a port for the Navy and Coast Guard supply mission, bars, ball fields, swings set premises, beaches with barbecue grills, and pleasure boats for hire on the bay.
It also has a McDonald’s that is enough for a drive-through wide strategic vehicle, with a white steeple just below the church on the hill. A 10-minute drive in one direction takes you to Knob Hill, a three-bedroom house for junior officers at the foot of 700 families.
Walk the other way for 10 minutes, past the base scrubby nine-hole golf course, and you’ll reach the gate, which is basically inside the bottom, the detention zone. It is under the command of the Army Brigadier General who is responsible for the Pentagon’s last 39 prisoners of war and has a staff of 1,500 people, mostly National Guard soldiers on a nine-month duty.
The base is part of the 45-square-mile Guantanamo Bay, US-controlled waters that divide the bottom into two parts. A small contingent of Marines is responsible for protecting the U.S. side of the 17.4-mile fence around the bottom. There is a minefield on one side of the Cuban side.
Many days it is easy to forget that the bottom is in southeastern Cuba.
A little Spanish is spoken here, except when a detachment of the Puerto Rico National Guard is on duty to patrol the prison zone. Tagalog and Creole are more prevalent because about one-third of the population is Filipino and Jamaican. They are hired by Pentagon contractors and act as the backbone of the workforce.
They build, cook and serve meals in restaurants, and have cashiers in commissaries. They change beds in guest quarters, cut and color hair in the salon, and offer sailing lessons in the marina. No one is allowed to bring a family and they live in a separate housing area occupied by their employer. Bingo in the baseball room is a popular recognized pastime.
By some measures, the base looks like a college campus – but with a shooting range, razor wire, hundreds of soldiers and sailors in combat uniforms, and “The Star-Spangled Banner” at 8am, cars suddenly stop on the road. Broadcast every morning.
Some residents are given meal cards for cafeteria-style dining facilities. Single soldiers and sailors live in bedrooms. The base has a souvenir shop pedaling alumni-style T-shirts, coffee mugs and shot glasses. “There are no bad days,” says A. T-shirt decorated with palm trees Guantanamo Bay, Cuba is proud of “Good Vibes” and “High Tides”. It features a Saturday night view at Tiki Bar, a volunteer car pool called Safe Ride so people can’t drive under the influence of alcohol, and anonymous drunken meetings three times a week.
It also includes intramural sports events and sexual harassment awareness campaigns.
But in the end it is a military base. Drones are prohibited. Tricks or treatments are only allowed in certain neighborhoods. News photographers must submit every picture they take to military censorship. Prohibited images include serious infrastructure such as guard towers, some razor-wire-ringed fences and security cameras, as well as four wind turbines at the bottom, and they can be seen at sea.
Anyone going to the bottom requires the permission of the Commanding Officer, a stamped entry form that is originally a visa for the Independent Republic of Guantanamo Bay and then a seat on the approved flight, usually a Pentagon charter from the East Seaboard.
The current commanding officer is Capt. Samuel “Smoky” White, who walks over to some of the residents next to Sam who don’t call him “Sir” or “Captain.”
It has a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol, which means no matter how big you are, you can’t have beer and drive. Get caught driving while intoxicated and the commander may throw you off the bottom. Or not.
The captain is usually the person at the helm of the ship. But the Honorable Mention is particularly appropriate because, since the United States separated itself from Cuba’s infrastructure grid in the 1960s after Fidel Castro’s revolution, Guantanamo has been like an airplane at sea.
The base processes its own water in the desalination plant and generates its own energy from fossil fuels, solar panels and wind energy. It is re-supplied by air and sea. Jacksonville, Fla. From here the bi-monthly brings barges, food for the commissioners, new vehicles for the army, construction and construction supplies, and household goods. Twice a week the refrigerator flight delivers fresh fruits and vegetables and other perishable items.
For nearly 20 years, base commanders have described US-Cuban relations on the fence line as mild, suggesting no tension in “A Some Good Men.” Every June, the base commander reminds his Cuban counterpart in the Frontier Brigade that fireworks will be set off on the 4th of July; No one is firing on them.
In 2018, when a wildfire from Cuban minefield spread to Nob Hill, troops on both sides dug holes and extinguished the fire. In collaboration, Soviet-era Cuban helicopters made several passes to the naval base, drew water out of the bay, and dropped it on some hot spots to get it out.
There are also thousands of wild cats at the bottom, descendants of domestic cats from Cuban minefields or abandoned by naval families. A group of concerned cat lovers founded Operation Git-Meow, which seeks to find homes for wild cats and to persuade the Navy to allow all-volunteer capture, neutering and release programs to reduce the number of wild cats.
A small community hospital on the base provides family care and announces the first baby of each new year on its website. Under a congressional ban on bringing prisoners into the United States, it also handles prisoner care, no matter how complicated. Everyone else with a complex medical case is regularly sent to the mainland.
After the prison opened in 2002 and the number of detainees peaked at 660 in 2003, there was a time when there was confusion over the purpose of the operation.
Air force cargo planes were regularly delivering prisoners brought from Afghanistan, and bottom residents were ordered to stay indoors for high-security transfer of prisoners from the airstrip on one side of the bay to the cell on the other.
Troopers traveled to the base in Humvees. Regular visits by members of Congress, senior military officials, government prosecutors, journalists and foreign delegations fill Guantanamo’s hotel-style guest quarters.
Over time, interest waned. There was a commotion after President Barack Obama ordered the closure of the prison and administration officials worked to reduce the number of detainees. But congressional sanctions made it impossible for the last dozen to be transferred to the United States for any reason.
For the most part, the prison action that put Guantanamo on the map two decades ago is out of sight and out of mind – a convoy of white, windowless vans passes through McDonald’s to arrest one or two people at Camp Justice.
