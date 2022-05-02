Guardians complete first A’s sweep in 22 years



Tristan Mackenzie threw a 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the Cleveland Guardians completed their first sweep in Oakland in 22 years, beating the Athletics 7-3 on Sunday.

Franmill Reyes, falling into a -27 recession for 1 on the day, had a two-run single in the third when Cleveland scored four times to take control of 5-0. Andres Gimenez had two hits and one RBI, scoring 6 for 12 with six RBIs in the three-match series.

Mackenzie (1-2) took three hits from A, struck out seven, and Cleveland swept a series at the Oakland Coliseum for the first time since April 10-12, 2000.

“Really strong thing, really violent,” Cleveland catcher Luke Mail said of Mackenzie’s outing. “It’s a lot of fun for a guy to call a pitch because even if he has something else in mind, you really can’t go wrong if he performs well.”

It was quite a bounce-back weekend for the parents, who reached the Bay Area with seven consecutive defeats. On the way home from a 10-game road trip, they are 10-12 overall.

“The game is fluid,” said manager Terry Francona. The down streaks have gone well at the moment, but hopefully we’re in the middle of changing that. We’ve played better baseball the last three days. “

The A’s, who have lost six of their last eight, have not been able to lead a runner to third base until the seventh inning.

Christian Bethancourt and Kevin Smith hit a sacrifice fly in the RBI doubles and Chad Pinder a three-run rally in the ninth to help Oakland avoid a shutout.

James Caprilian (0-1), his season debut for Oakland due to a shoulder injury, has not been eliminated from the third in four walks.

“It didn’t go his way today,” said A’s manager Mark Coates. “I haven’t had a chance to talk to Cap yet, but it looks like he was really hardworking. And he didn’t really feel like he was able to command a fastball in the zone.”

In the third, Caprilian was pulled after the first three batter walks, and Reyes welcomed reliever Jake Lemoin with a two-run single-to-right-center, which turned it into a 3-0 game.

Reyes, who took a day off on Saturday to clear his head in his recession, was out for 14 of his previous 18 plate appearances before his run-scoring hit. He finished 1 run for 5 wickets in three strikeouts on Sunday.

The roster goes on

A substitute RHP Adam Oler to clear a place for Caprilan on the Las Vegas active list in Triple. Olar started the season as Oakland’s fifth starter but went 3-2 with a 11.17 ERA on three starts in the majors’ first taste.

Olar was acquired from the Mets as part of a deal to send starter Chris Basit to New York.

Instructor’s room

Guardian: SS Amed Rosario missed the second game in a row with pain in his left wrist, although he hit the batting cage on Sunday morning. Franco has expressed optimism that Rosario could return against San Diego on Tuesday.

“We have one day off tomorrow,” Francona said. “It will give him a chance to recover.”

Athletics: C. Stephen Vogt, sprained right knee in 15-day IL, continues injury rehabilitation and his return schedule is unknown.

Coming next

One day after the Monday holiday, the Guardians will send RHP Jack Plassack (1-2, 3.80) to Tilla against San Diego on Tuesday to open a six-game homestand. RHP Dalton Jefferies (1-3, 3.26) started the three-match series against Tampa Bay as A’s on Monday.