Guardians’ Myles Straw engages in trash talk with Yankees’ fans before garbage incident, video shows



Cleveland Guardian Outfielder Miles slapped in stroke Citizen of the United States Fans hailed this weekend’s garbage dump as “the worst fan base on the planet,” but a video circulated on social media this week showed Straw apparently engaging in trash-talking just before the crowd was released.

From the perspective of a fan on the left field, the video shows fans mocking Guardian outfielder Steven Cowan, who was injured when he hit a wall while trying to take a catch.

“Stay down, Quan,” one could hear screaming.

While Straw and the outfielders are looking down at the chirping fans, someone is shouting, “Go crazy, go crazy!” He persuaded her to scale the wall and repeatedly shouted, “Hit me —.”

Warning: graphic language

At the end of their last comeback win, fans began throwing bottles, cans and debris at the Cleveland outfielders in the ninth inning. Star Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other New York players rushed to the wall to control the crowd.

After the game, Straw called the Yankees fans “unclassified” and called them “the worst fan base on the planet.”

Cleveland center fielder Oscar Mercado said of the fans, “They have to be held accountable, and I think rules should be made for that because it’s ridiculous and it shouldn’t be.” “Say what you want to say and do what you want to do. But, at the end of the day, such behavior must result.”

Guardian manager Terry Francona said after the game that Straw “liked it for his teammates.”

“The baby is bleeding there, it’s being checked to see if he’s hurt,” Francona said. Bally Sports via Cleveland . “I think maybe the emotions got a little out of control. Anyway, I don’t think people can throw things at our players on the field. It’s never going to be okay.”

