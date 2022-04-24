Guardians’ Myles Straw taunted by Yankees fans day after ugly incident, ‘worst fan base’ comments



Cleveland Guardians outfielder Miles Straw was the subject of scandal at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, just days after he suggested the Yankees had “the worst fan base on the planet”.

In a chaotic scene after New York rallied for a 6-5 win, Straw made the remarks after fans at the stadium on Saturday pushed the Cleveland outfielders with a high price discount. The chaos in the ninth inning occurred when fans scolded an injured Guardian player and Stroke was seen scaling the left field wall to face a fan.

Following the controversy as well as his fan base comments, a section of Yankees fans, known as Bleacher Creatures, called Straw Sunday “Crybaby!” Heard to greet with slogans.

Announcing the starting lineups, Straw received Bus and fans shouted “Peter Parker!” Shouted and insulted him. Possible mention of climbing walls in a fashion like Spiderman.

Meanwhile, Yankees star Aaron Judge applauded the Bleachers on Sunday as he took a position on the right field. He was one of the Yankees stars to stop fans from throwing rubbish during Saturday’s event.

Saturday’s chaos began with an out in the ninth inning when Isiah Kinar-Falefa scored a game-tying double that went over the head of Guardians outfielder Steven Cavan, who crashed into a left field walk. Yankees fans then began insulting the injured player, which led to a close clash between Straw and the fans.

“I was just hot at the time,” Straw said via The Athletic. “I’m just telling them, ‘Shut up. Shut up. There’s no use. What are you saying to this guy now?'”

After the initial event, the game resumed and the Yankees pinch hitter Gleber Torres gave a single-to-right line-up for the game winner.

As parents chased the ball through outfielder Oscar Mercado and Straw, several fans began throwing objects at them, which Straw described as a “beer parade.”

“You could see [the debris] Coming from a mile away, “Straw said, through the outlet.” So just trying to avoid cans of beer. And our bullpen was hitting them too. That doesn’t surprise me. “

After the game, he said the Yankees fans were “unclassified” and called them “the worst fan base on the planet,” which led to extra excitement.

On Sunday, security was beefed up for the game between the two MLB teams, with a guard at the bottom of each aisle on the right field.

As of 3:30 pm, no beer or discounts have been thrown yet. The Yankees are 6-0 up in the 7th inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report